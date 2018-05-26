Kilkenny's Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe is king of the world!

Gold was the colour as Arthur Lanigan O’Keeffe was crowned king of the Pentathlon World Cup.

The Kilkennyman, a two-time Olympian, picked up an individual gold when representing Ireland at the Pentathlon World Cup in Sofia.

It was a convincing victory for Lanigan-O’Keeffe, who took the gold a full 14 seconds ahead of World Number One Jun Woongate of Korea, with Pierre Dejardin of France third.

“I was feeling pretty beaten up after the semi-final and I was worried my legs wouldn’t hold up, but I’m delighted. It’s a bit of an outer-body experience,” said Lanigan O’Keeffe, who was the 2015 European champion.

“To make things even better my girlfriend medalled yesterday (Natalya Coyle, who won individual silver). This is the first time we have won individual medals at the World Cup so it’s a great result all round.”

Lanigan-O’Keeffe and Coyle have the chance to add another Pentathlon World Cup medal to their growing collection in the Mixed Relay which closes the competition tomorrow (Sunday).

It’s a competition they are looking forward to.

“I’ll dust off my legs, get into the plunge pool and get ready for tomorrow’s Mixed Relay,” he said.. “We mean business.”