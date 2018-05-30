Kilkenny parkrunners encouraged to nominate their Vhi parkrun Hero

The call has gone out to Kilkenny's parkrunners to nominate their parkrun Hero.

Vhi is encouraging parkrunners from Kilkenny city and county to nominate their Vhi parkrun Hero. The monthly award looks to recognise and reward inspirational, hardworking and dedicated members of the parkrun community who embody the ethos of parkrun or have made an outstanding contribution - be they participants or volunteers.

If you think someone from your local parkrun deserves to be celebrated as a Vhi parkrun Hero nominate them using the online application form. Winners will be announced monthly and will receive a €250 One4All voucher and plaque courtesy of Vhi.

parkrun, in partnership with Vhi, supports local communities in organising free, weekly, timed 5k runs every Saturday morning at 90 venues all over Ireland, with around 10,000 people of every age and ability taking part each week. Kilkenny's parkrun is held in the Castle Park at 9.30am.

The events are organised by more than 1,000 volunteers every weekend from Bere Island to Ballina to Ballinteer. Over 190,000 registered participants have run more than 5 million kilometres at parkrun Ireland events since it started here in November 2012. Originally launched in the UK in 2004, parkrun is the single biggest participation running event globally with nearly three million registered participants and an average of 165,000 weekly participants.

You can nominate your Vhi parkrun Hero at www.vhi.ie/running or register for a parkrun near you at www.parkrun.ie. New registrants should select their chosen event as their home location. You will then receive a personal barcode which acts as your free entry to any parkrun event worldwide.