Kilkenny are all set for the Kennedy Cup

The World Cup may draw the eyes of the sporting globe to Russia, but as far as 32 Irish teams are concerned the biggest tournament in the world is in Limerick!

The Kennedy Cup takes centre stage next week, with teams from all over the country heading to the University of Limerick in a bid to land the crown.

The Kilkenny & District League will be among the sides gunning for glory. P.J. Brett and his squad have been drawn in Group Three and will start their campaign against Donegal on Monday at 4pm.

The Cats will have two games on Tuesday, facing off against Galway at 10.30am and the North East Counties at 4pm.

The knockout stages will run across Wednesday and Thursday, with the finals to be held on Friday June 15.

Kilkenny have had a good record in silverware terms over the last few seasons, bringing the Plate (2012), Trophy (2014) and Bowl (2016) back home.

The Squad

1 Bill Hughes (East End United)

Position: Goalkeeper. Favourite Team: Man United. Favourite Player: Paul Pogba

2 Sean Moore (Evergreen)

Position: Right Back. Favourite Team: Man United. Favourite Player: Antonio Valencia

3 Kevin Moore (Evergreen)

Position: Left Back. Favourite Team: Liverpool. Favourite Player: Andy Robertson

4 Matthew Kelleher (Evergreen)

Position: Centre Back. Favourite Team: Brighton and Hove Albion. Favourite Player: Glenn Murray

5 Tadhg Gill (Deen Celtic)

Position: Centre Back. Favourite Team: Watford. Favourite Player: Troy Deeney

6 Dylan Hunston (Evergreen)

Position: Centre Midfield. Favourite Team: Barcelona. Favourite Player: Lionel Messi

7 Mikey Raggett (Evergreen)

Position: Winger. Favourite Team: Tottenham Hotspurs. Favourite Player: Christen Eriksen

8 Robbie Ring (Deen Celtic)

Position: Attacking Midfielder. Favourite Team: Arsenal. Favourite Player: Mesut Ozil

9 Kian Dunne (Evergreen)

Position: Striker. Favourite Team: Liverpool. Favourite Player: Mo Salah

10 Cillian Kelly (Freebooters)

Position: Attacking Midfielder. Favourite Team: Man United. Favourite Player: Antonio Valencia

11 Harry Maher (Freebooters)

Position: Winger. Favourite Team: Liverpool. Favourite Player: Mo Salah

12 Padraig Kirwan (Thomastown United)

Position: Right Back. Favourite Team: Man United. Favourite Player: Scott McTominay

13 Kyle Jordan (Thomastown United)

Position: Left Back. Favourite Team: Man United. Favourite Player: Paul Pogba

14 Brooklyn Synnott (Freebooters)

Position: Winger. Favourite Team: Chelsea. Favourite Player: Eden Hazard

15 Evin Rudkins (Paulstown 06)

Position: Centre Back. Favourite Team: Everton. Favourite Player: Dominic Calvert Lewin

16 Ted Dunne (Highview Athletic, captain)

Position: Centre Midfield. Favourite Team: Man United. Favourite Player: Anthony Martial

17 Cillian Hackett (Evergreen, vice-captain)

Position: Winger/Central Midfield. Favourite Team: Man City. Favourite Player: Kevin De Bruyne

18 Nathan Murray (Evergreen)

Position: Centre Midfield. Favourite Team: Spurs. Favourite Player: Dele Alli

19 Mikey Thomas (Thomastown United)

Position: Striker. Favourite Team: Man United. Favourite Player: David De Gea

20 Jack Doyle (Paulstown 06)

Position: Goalkeeper. Favourite Team: Man United. Favourite Player: David De Gea.