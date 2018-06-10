McCalmont Cup: Evergreen A are Kilkenny's Cup kings again!

Evergreen’s Cup was filled to brim with success as they toasted success at the double on Sunday.

Gary Maher’s A team retained their second title of the season as they made sure the McCalmont Cup went back into the Kells Road trophy cabinet.

A goal in either half from Jamie Owens and Mikey Drennan did the trick as the city side beat Thomastown United A 2-0 in Derdimus.

Owens broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, acrobatically finishing after a Chris Whearty shot flew into his path.

And Drennan made sure of his side’s 14th Cup title (they are now one behind table toppers Freebooters) when he coolly converted a penalty 11 minutes from time.

League showdown

While there was disappointment for Thomastown they still have a chance to end their season on a high note. They play their final Premier Division game of the season on Wednesday night, knowing a win over Freebooters A will earn them a title playoff – against Evergreen A!

Freebooters still have a big say in the title, with a win guaranteeing them the spoils. Should the sides draw in Thomastown (kick-off 7.30pm) then Evergreen A will win the league and complete the treble for the second successive season.

Evergreen C win

The McCalmont Cup was the second piece of silverware to leave Derdimus in Evergreen’s possession on Sunday.

Conor O’Neill’s Evergreen C captured the Division One Cup when they beat Freebooters B 2-1.

Gavyn Blanchfield bagged the winner early in the second half after Cian Morton had cancelled out Gavin Walsh’s opener for Sean Doyle’s Blues.

