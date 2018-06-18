Kilkenny Soccer: Emmet Nugent is Premier Player of the Year

Emmet Nugent was named the pick of the Premier Division when the Kilkenny & District League announced their players of the year.

The Freebooters A striker finished top of the pile when taking the Premier Division’s award. Nugent beat off competition from fellow Oscar Traynor players Niall Andrews (Evergreen A) and Andy Kavanagh (Thomastown United A) to pick up the prize.

The other junior divisions saw players from league winners earn the accolades with Stephen Finnan (Clover United), Eoin Kavanagh (Bridge United) and Paul Murphy (East End United) picking up the honours. Lee Kill was named the junior Referee of the Year.

The winners will be presented with their prizes at the League awards nights this week. The schoolboys and schoolgirls awards will be presented in the Springhill Court Hotel on Thursday. The junior awards night is in The Set on Friday.

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division: Emmet Nugent (Freebooters A).

Rico’s of Gowran League Division One: Stephen Finnan (Clover United A).

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire League Division Two: Eoin Kavanagh (Bridge United).

Brogmaker League Division Three: Paul Murphy (East End United).

Under-19 League Division One: Rory Monks (Thomastown United).

Under-19 League Division Two: Richard O’Shea (Deen Celtic).

Under-18 Girls’ League: Madison Lawson (Freebooters).

Under-17 League Division One: Success Edogun (Freebooters).

Under-17 League Division Two: Dean Brophy (Freshford Town).

Under-16 Girls’ League Division One: Ellen Molloy (Thomastown United).

Under-16 Girls’ League Division Two: Leah Kelly (Lions).

Under-16 TC Tyres Division One: Mikey Clifford (Evergreen A).

Under-16 TC Tyres Division Two: Ethan Hayes (Clover United).

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division One: Kyle Kealy (Evergreen A).

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division Two: Ben Canavan (Callan United).

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division Three: Darragh Kennedy (Freebooters B).

Under-14 Girls’ League Division One: Angela Fahy (Evergreen United).

Under-14 Girls’ League Division Two: Ella Middleton (Bridge United).

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One: Kile Smyth (Deen Celtic A).

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two: Michael Clark (Freebooters B).

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three: Tom Dooley (Deen Celtic B).

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One: Sophia Kerr (Deen Celtic A).

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two: Sean Kavanagh (Lions).

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Three: Jake O’Brien (River Rangers).

Under-12 Girls’ League: Megan Keneally (Stoneyford United).

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One: Colm Tracey (Thomastown United).

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two: Charlie Fitzgerald (East End United).

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Three: Ryan Donovan Cooke (Callan United)

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Four: Liam Ireland Wall (Fort Rangers).

Junior Referee: Lee Kill.

Schoolboys’ Referee: Jason Moore.