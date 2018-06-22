Kilkenny minor hurling team to face Offaly announced

The Kilkenny minor hurling team have announced their team to face Offaly in the championship on Saturday in Tullamore.

The starting line up is - Jason Brennan (Young Irelands); Jamie Young (O'Loughlin Gaels), Pádraig Dempsey (Mullinavat), Jamie Harkin (Bennettsbridge); Pádraic Moylan (Dicksboro), Shane Staunton (Clara), Harry Walsh (Dunnamaggin); Cillian Rudkins (Barrow Rangers), Conor Kelly (O'Loughlin Gaels); Darragh Maher (St. Lachtains) Ciarán Brennan (Bennettsbridge), Cian Kenny (James Stephens); Eoin Guilfoyle (James Stephens), George Murphy (Rower Inistioge), Jack Buggy (Erins Own).

Subs Stephen Keoghan (Graigue Ballycallan), David Fogarty (O'Loughlin Gaels), Chris Korff (Erins Own), Dylan Crehan (Dunnamaggin), Jack Hickey (Emeralds), Cathal O'Leary (St. Lachtains), Jack Doyle (Windgap), Peter McDonald (Thomastown)

Killian Hogan (Mooncoin).

Throw in for the game is 1pm.






