Brian Cody springs changes in Kilkenny senior hurling team to face Galway in Leinster final

Kilkenny have a new face in their ranks as they go gunning for Galway in the Leinster senior hurling final.

Billy Ryan will make his senior championship debut in Sunday's crunch clash with reigning Leinster and All-Ireland champions Galway in Croke Park (throw-in 4pm).

The Graigue-Ballycallan player, who started against Waterford in the Allianz League, has been named at corner-forward in a side which features a number of changes from the Cats' last outing against Wexford in their final round robin game.

Joey Holden starts in place of Conor O'Shea on the half-back line, Martin Keoghan comes on in the half-forward line with Colin Fennelly dropping to the bench.

Walter Walsh, who started on the half-forward line in the 0-22 to 1-18 win over the Model County at Nowlan Park, moves into an all-new full-forward line with Ryan and Ger Aylward - Bill Sheehan, Richie Hogan and Luke Scanlon are all named as substitutes.

The Kilkenny team to play Galway in the Leinster senior hurling final is: Eoin Murphy (Glenmore); Paul Murphy (Danesfort), Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), Paddy Deegan (O'Loughlin Gaels); Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro, captain), Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge); Conor Fogarty (Erin's Own), James Maher (St Lachtain's); Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), T.J. Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge); Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), Ger Aylward (Glenmore).

Subs: Darren Brennan (St Lachtain's), Conor Delaney (Erin's Own), Robert Lennon (Bennettsbridge), Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge), Conor Browne (James Stephens), Richie Hogan (Danesfort), Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), Luke Scanlon (James Stephens), John Donnelly (Thomastown), Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro).

Minors ready for Dublin

While the senior hurlers head for Croke Park on Sunday, the county minors will be eyeing Leinster glory of their own tomorrow (Saturday).

Richie Mulrooney's side travel to Portlaiose to take on Dublin in their provincial decider (throw-in 3pm). Cillian Rudkins moves into the half-back line from midfield, replacing Padraic Moylan, with Darragh Maher slotting into the centre alongside captain Conor Kelly.

Maher's club-mate Cathal O'Leary takes his spot in the half-forward line, with Killian Hogan replacing Jack Buggy in the full-forward line. Kilkenny booked their place in the final thanks to a composed performance against Offaly in Tullamore last week.

The Kilkenny team to play Dublin in the minor final is: Jason Brennan (Young Irelands); Jamie Young (O'Loughlin Gaels), Pádraig Dempsey (Mullinavat); Jamie Harkin (Bennettsbridge); Cillian Rudkins (Barrow Rangers), Shane Staunton (Clara), Harry Walsh (Dunnamaggin); Darragh Maher (St Lachtain's), Conor Kelly (O'Loughlin Gaels); Cathal O'Leary (St Lachtain's), Ciarán Brennan (Bennettsbridge), Cian Kenny (James Stephens); Killian Hogan (Mooncoin), George Murphy (Rower-Inistioge), Eoin Guilfoyle (James Stephens).

Subs: Stephen Keoghan (Graigue-Ballycallan), Pádraic Moylan (Dicksboro), Dylan Crehan (Dunnamaggin), David Fogarty (O'Loughlin Gaels), Chris Korff (Erin's Own), Jack Buggy (Erin's Own), William Halpin (Slieverue), Jack Doyle (Windgap), Jack Morrissey (St Patrick's).