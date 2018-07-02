History will be made as Leinster final moves to Munster venue

Extra time will be played if necessary to produced a winner in the replay of the Leinster senior hurling final on Sunday.

Defending provincial and All-Ireland champions, Galway, will face National League champions, Kilkenny in Semple Stadium, Thurles at 3pm after the counties produced a thriller in Croke Park yesterday, finishing level at 0-18 each.

Croke Park is unavailable because a Michael Bublé concert is being staged there this weekend.

This will be the first time since the sixties that the decider will be played outside Croke Park, and the first time in the history of the GAA that a Leinster final has been played outside the province.

To read more Kilkenny People sport click here.