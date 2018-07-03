Javielenko showed his liking for Kilkenny greyhound track

The Pat Buckley trained Javielenko certainly knows his way around the Kilkenny track having won the 2017 Red Mills Champion Open Unraced Stake.

He showed his liking for the circuit once again on Friday night when he won the first semi-final of the Hedgehunter Novice Stake in blistering fashion.

The long odds on favourite was soon in front and quickly began to run his rivals ragged. Alien Tears put his best foot forward but he found himself eight lengths adrift of the flying son of Ballymac Eske and Droopys Hilda.

Javier Jarne’s Javielenko powered onwards and went 12 clear of Alien Tears heading down the far side. Alien Tears never let up in behind and closed the gap late on, but Javielenko was not for catching.

Javielenko ran out a most impressive nine and a half length winner in a sensational 40.53.

The other staying semi-final was won by Bowlane Raider. The a4 semis were won by Me Batman and Birchfield Act.

Black and Amber Kennels a4 525 semis

In the first of the a4 semi-finals, Birchfield Act led up from trap 2. The leader ran a good first bend and slipped four lengths clear of Kilvil Kittywake into the back stretch.

Birchfield Act, trained by Thomas Leahy, maintained the four length lead into the third and had enough in hand to hold off the late surge of Kilvil Kittywake by a length and a half in 29.56.

In the second semi, Me Batman was a warm order to maintain his unbeaten record in the stake. The winner was well away and got the bend from trap 4.

However, Me Batman never got clear out of the first and had Tarnsa Nureyev within a length heading down the far side. The challenger went to go up the inner at the third but found the door shut.

As Tarsna Nureyev checked, Me Batman went on again. Trained by Michael English, Me Batman remained in charge on the run home to win by a length and a half in 29.63.

Kilkenny Limestone Quarry a3 525 semis

The first of the a3 semis saw Fennis Brae take a flier from trap 4, but he was outdone by Cashen Nakunda into and around the first bend.

After showing a lovely burst of pace, Cashen Nankunda led out of the second turn and established a three length advantage rounding the third turn.

The leader faded a little up the home straight and this saw Fennis Brae edge closer as the line approached. Cashen Nankunda, trained by Chris Houlihan, saw it out by a half a length in 29.46.

Foleys Gift started smartly on the rails in the second semi but it was Devils Red Grey who led into the first bend.

Despite being wide at the bend, Devils Red Grey continued to lead Foleys Gift by a length down the far side. There was no change into the third but on the run home, Foleys Gift had too many guns for her rivals.

Despite racing over 830 yards the night before, the Michael English trained Foleys Gift powered home to win by three and a half lengths in 29.57. Cashen Maputo came through for second.

Hedgehunter Novice 725 semi-final

The second semi was tight into the first bend but it was at the second bend where the trouble ensued.

Bull Run Banter went right across the bend, taking out Da Whitehorse in the process. The pair were out of the contest and this left only three in contention.

Bowline Raider went on and held a three lengths lead over his two rivals into the third. Bowline Raider continued to set the pace all the way to the fifth bend, but Slaneyside Dolly looked a real danger.

Slaneyside Dolly looked all over a winner but checked twice when holding every chance. This left the race to Bowlane Raider and the Chris Houlihan trained Raider took advantage to win by two and a half lengths in 41.91.

Karlow Kennels a2 525

In the first of the a2 semi-finals, Jet Offto Malaga led them off. Jet Offto Malaga led out of the second bend before moving two lengths clear into the third as Wichita and Artistic Joe gave chase.

Jet Offto Malaga began to run on empty late on and this saw Artistic Joe come up the rails to take victory in 29.70.

No Mondays Noel, Good Warrior and Totos Act all showed early on in the next contest. Good Warrior ran off the bend but after bumping Totos Act, he went on to share the lead with No Mondays Noel at the start of the back stretch.

Good Warrior raced two lengths clear into the third and then stayed those two lengths clear of No Mondays Noel on the run home to win in 29.34.

The last race was won by Oldburrin Diva. The winner battled it out early with Miss Profit before going on to lead by a length at the second bend.

The lead was up to two lengths rounding the third. Oldburrin Diva remained in charge all the way, winning by three quarters of a length in 29.53.