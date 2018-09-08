Kilkenny hurling: last round of league decides the senior championship draw

Following the action in the fifth and last round of the senior hurling league today, the way has been cleared for the start of the Kilkenny championship.

The finishing places in Group A and Group B of the Leagues decided the teams who will contest the League and Shield finals, plus those who will face each other in the first round of the championship.

The League and Shield finalists get a bye into the championship quarter-finals.

The draws

SH league final - O'Loughlin Gaels v James Stephens

Shield SH final - Bennettsbridge v Dicksboro

First round SHC - Ballyhale Shamrocks v St Patrick's (Ballyragget); Rower-Inistioge v Mullinavat.

First round SHC, relegation semi-finals - Erin's Own (Castlecomer) v Carrickshock; Danesfort v Clara.

Today's full results were:

St Patrick's 1-17 (20), Mullinavat 2-14 (20)

James Stephens 1-21, Clara 2-13

O'Loughlin Gaels 2-15, Rower-Inistioge 0-16

Dicksboro 1-21, Carrickshock 0-9

Erin's Own 0-15, Danesfort 0-12

Bennettsbridge 1-17, Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-16

Group A - 1 O'Loughlin Gaels; 2 Bennettsbridge; 3 Ballyhale Shamrocks; 4 Rower-Inistioge; 5 Erin's Own; 6 Danesfort.

Group B - 1 James Stephens; 2 Dicksboro; 3 Mullinavat; 4 St Patrick's; 5 Clara; 6 Carrickshock.

The top team in each Group play each other in the League final; the second team in each Group contest the Shield final; after that it is cross play between the groups, with Team 3 v Team 4; Team 5 v Team 6 for the championship draw proper.

