Kilkenny JHC: Dunnamaggin make hard work of it, but they get by Kilmacow

Dunnamaggin led all the way home after lively attacker, Luke Fitzpatrick, shot a good individual goal in the seventh minute to put them in front, but they still made hard work of beating Kilmacow in the first round of the Kilkenny junior hurling championship in Mullinavat.

The scores were level at 0-2 each before Fitzpatrick got to the end of a delivery from Darren Fitzpatrick before working hard for the goal that put his side in front.

While the winners were the better team and reached half time 1-6 to 0-5 in front, really, they should have been out of sight. They shot wide after wide during that half to leave the opposition hanging.

Kilmacow, with free taker Johnny Hayes their main contributor of scores, hung on and hung afterwards. When Shane Gaule found the target in the 57th minute Kilmacow were very much in the hunt when a mere 0-13 to 1-13 behind.

A mix up between two defenders gifted a chance to Dunnamaggin sub, Paddy Delaney, within a minute and he popped the ball over the bar to round off the scoring.

SCORERS: Dunnamaggin - Thomas Maher (0-7); Luke Fitzpatrick (1-0); Ronan Coffey, Adam Fitzpatrick (0-2 each); John Fitzpatrick, Anthony Kearney, Paddy Delaney (0-1 each). Kilmacow - Johnny Hayes (0-8); Emmet Blanchfield, Shane Gaule (0-2 each); Ian Ahearne (0-1).

