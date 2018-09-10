Castlecomer calling as Coalface Race sprints onto the horizon!

Adventure racers can get in gear by tackling one of Kilkenny’s toughest sporting events.

The Coalface Race returns to Castlecomer this month with athletes invited to test themselves against some of the most challenging natural terrain.

Based at the Discovery Park more than 250 athletes took part in last year’s event, Kilkenny’s first adventure race.

This duathlon event is suitable for all sporting levels with three races to choose from. For seasoned runners and cyclists there is the Elite level featuring 78km of running and cycling. The Sport event is 56km in distance while the Challenge option is 30km.

Organisers were pleased with the feedback from last year’s event. Competitors praised the course for its unique location the challenging routes offered, which took in a large area of ex open cast mining.

“We are delighted to announce that the Coalface will be happening again this year,” said race director, Ger Griffin.

“This year’s event will have more marshals, better signs and less crossovers on the runs,” the director added. “It will feature hill sections on the bike ride as well as lakes, woods and the quarry to test all runners.

“Improvements have been made to the transition layout and to bike in/out at main entrance, as well as improved post-race refreshments and facilities options .”

The race will take over Castlecomer’s Discovery Park on Saturday, September 22. Prices range from €50 for the Challenge race to €75 for the Elite race.

Race entry includes a technical running top, Coalface goody-bag with snacks and drinks, a Coalface Finishers Medal as well as hot food and drink at the finish. The event also features free and secure parking in the Discovery Park.

For bookings go to www.coalfacerace.ie