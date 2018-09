Kilkenny Soccer: Fixtures and results from the Kilkenny & District League

The Cup action continues in the Kilkenny & District League this weekend with a number of teams involved in SFAI Skechers Cup adventures.

Elsewhere the last Maher Shield semi-final spot will be filled by either Spa United or Deen Celtic, while it's Evergreen versus Evergreen in the Premier Division.

Women's football also makes a return to the Kilkenny & District League with the first game in a new 11-a-side competition, down for decision. Deen Celtic and Thomastown United will kick-off things off on Sunday at 2.30pm.

THURSDAY

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League Division 2

Stoneyford United v Highview Athletic, 6,30pm.

FRIDAY

Under-14 SFAI Skechers Cup

Villa A v Callan United, 7.30pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2A

Freshford Town v Bridge United City, 6,30pm.

SATURDAY

Under-19 League

Deen Celtic v Lions, 2.30pm.

Highview Athletic v Thomastown United, 2.30pm.

Under-16 SFAI Skechers Cup

Peake Villa A v Bridge United, 12 noon.

Thomastown United v Callan United, 2pm.

Deen Celtic B v St Pat’s Boys, 3pm.

Gorey Celtic A v Evergreen A, 3pm.

Southend Waterford A v Deen Celtic A, 3.15pm.

Dungarvan United A v Lions A, 4.30pm.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division 1A

Highview Athletic v Freebooters, 11am.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League Division 2

Stoneyford United v Callan United, 11am.

Bridge United v Lions, 12.45pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Bridge United Boys v River Rangers, 11am.

Highview Athletic v Evergreen Boys, 1pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 2

Paulstown 06 v Evergreen City, 11am.

Newpark v Thomastown United Boys, 12.30pm.

Freebooters Boys v Freshford Town, Scanlon Park 3pm.

Under-14 SFAI Skechers Cup

Bohemians A v Thomastown United, 11am.

Southend Waterford v Stoneyford United, 1pm.

Lions v Clonmel Town A, 2pm.

East End United v Tranmore A, 2pm.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup

Carrick United v Callan United, 12.15pm.

Stoneyford United v Gorey Celtic A, 3pm.

East End United v Freebooters, 5pm.

Evergreen v Fort Celtic, 5pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1A

Thomastown United Athletic v Freebooters Boys, 11am.

Callan United Boys v Lions Boys, 11am.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2

Spa United v Thomastown United Boys, 11am.

Stoneyford United Boys v Deen Celtic Boys, 1pm.

Evergreen City v Freebooters City, 3.30pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2A

Evergreen Dynamos v Paulstown 06, 2pm.

Under-10 Schoolgirls’ League South

Piltown v Evergreen.

Stoneyford United v Thomastown United, 5pm.

SUNDAY

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Evergreen A v Evergreen B, 11am.

Fort Rangers v Freebooters A, Buckley Park 11am.

Highview Athletic A v Clover United, 11am.

Rico’s of Gowran Division 1

Freebooters B v Bridge United, 11am.

Stoneyford United v Evergreen C, 11am.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2

Castlewarren Celtic v Newpark A, Scanlon Park 11am.

East End United v Ormonde Villa, 2.30pm.

Freshford Town v River Rangers, 2.30pm.

Brogmaker Division 3

Highview Athletic B v St John’s, 2.30pm.

Paulstown 06 v Bridge United B, 2.30pm.

Tullaroan v Newpark B, 2.30pm.

Pat Maher Shield

Spa United v Deen Celtic, 11am.

Women’s League

Deen Celtic v Thomastown United, 2.30pm.

Under-17 League

Stoneyford United v Freebooters, 2.30pm.

Thomastown United v Highview Athletic, 2.30pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League Division 1

Piltown v Thomastown United.

Under-14 SFAI Skechers Cup

Bridge United v Gorey Rangers A, 4pm.

Freebooters v Fort Celtic, Fair Green 4pm.

Evergreen A v Deen Celtic A, 5pm.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup

Lions v Clerihan A, 2pm.

Under-10 Schoolgirls’ League North

Bridge United v Freebooters, 3pm.

Spa United v Vale Wanderers, 3pm.

Lions v Paulstown 06, 3.30pm.

SOCCER RESULTS

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Evergreen B 3, Fort Rangers 0.

Rico’s of Gowran Division 1

Callan United 1, Spa United 2.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2

Brookville 1, Ormonde Villa 3.

Brogmaker Division 3

Deen Celtic B 6, St John’s 2.

Pat Maher Shield

Freebooters 0, Evergreen A 2.

Highview Athletic 2, Bridge United 1.

Thomastown United 8, Paulstown 06 0.

Under-17 League

East End United 3, Stoneyford United 5.

Evergreen A 2, Highview Athletic 3.

Thomastown United 1, Lions 6.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League Division 1

Thomastown United 3, Hanover Harps 6.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League Division 2

Piltown 3, Callan United 0.

Lions 3, Newpark 4.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Evergreen Athletic 2, Freebooters Athletic 0.

Paulstown 06 1, Thomastown Utd Athletic 5.

Bridge United Athletic 3, Deen Celtic Athletic 4.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Callan United 3, Bridge United Boys 1.

Thomastown Boys 0, Spa United 3.

Freebooters Boys 4, Fort Rangers 1.

Evergreen Boys 0, Deen Celtic Boys 1.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Evergreen Athletic 3, Freebooters Athletic 1.

Lions Athletic 0, Thomastown United Athletic 1.

Bridge United Athletic 5, East End United 0.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Deen Celtic Athletic 4, Evergreen Boys 0.

Bridge United Boys 1, Callan United 5.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Deen Celtic Boys 5, Evergreen City 4.

Stoneyford Boys 2, Thomastown Boys 3.

Paulstown 06 0, Spa United 1.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1

Stoneyford Athletic 5, Highview Athletic 0.

CUP DRAWS

FAI Junior Cup, second round draw

Parkville United v Stoneyford

Callan United v Freebooters

Fort Rangers v Thomastown United

Crettyard United v Deen Celtic

Adamstown v Bridge United

Evergreen v Newpark

Bye to Round Three: Highview Athletic

Leinster Junior Cup, first round

Newpark v Avonmore

Ashford Rovers v Thomastown United

Evergreen v Killoe

New Ross Town v Fort Rangers

Highview Athletic v Enniscorthy United

Deen Celtic v Whitehall Rangers

Corach Ramblers v Stoneyford United

Freebooters v Newtown United

Campile United v Callan United

Garda v East End United

Leinster Youths Cup

Ashford Rovers v Freebooters

Campile United v Evergreen