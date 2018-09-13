An Olympic-sized appetite: check out the daily menu fuelling Kilkenny's Arthur Lanigan O'Keeffe

Ever wondered how much an Olympic needs to eat to stayed fuelled every day? Kilkenny's Arthur Lanigan O'Keeffe has the answer!

The two-time Olympian has posted a clever video on his YouTube page detailing just how much food is needed to keep an athlete going.

Lanigan-O'Keeffe, who is currently ranked Number Two in the world's Modern Pentathlon rankings, breaks down his daily routine in terms of training and refuelling. The regime clearly works - he won the gold medal at the Modern Pentathlon World Cup in Bulgaria during the Summer.

Turning food into fuel is driving Lanigan-O'Keeffe on for his next big target. Competing at Tokyo 2020, which would be his third Olympic Games, is the Kilkennyman's aim.