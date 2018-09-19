Team of Year: four Kilkenny minor hurlers feature on elite XV

Beaten All-Ireland finalists, Kilkenny had four players picked on the Electric Ireland sponsored GAA minor hurling championship team of the year.

Defenders Jamie Young and Darragh Maher, along with midfielder Conor Kelly and attacker Ciarán Brennan were picked on the 2018 minor star awards Team of the Year.

Eight time All-Ireland winning former Kilkenny hurler, Michael Fennelly was on hand to reveal the Hurling Team of the Year, after serving as an Electric Ireland panellist throughout the championship season alongside four-time All-Star former Galway defender, Ollie Canning.

The Hurling Team of the Year will be recognised at the second annual Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards at Croke Park on September 29.

As the culmination of Electric Ireland’s ‘This is Major’ campaign, the event is a major moment for the players and highlights the success achieved throughout the championship.

The Minor Star Awards will celebrate the talent of the players, as well as the dedication of the clubs, families, and communities that have supported them along the way.

Throughout the championship, Electric Ireland hosted a ‘Player of the Week’ initiative on Facebook where nominated players joined a shortlist of names, along with man of the match winners, from which the judges made their selections for Team of the Year.

The panel will also choose an overall Hurling Player of the Year, which will be announced at the Minor Star Awards.

The Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year features five players from back-to-back All-Ireland champions, Galway, as well as four from Kilkenny. Players from Tipperary, Limerick, and Dublin are also included on this year’s list.

Electric Ireland GAA minor star hurling Team of the Year - Patrick Rabbitte (Galway, St Mary’s); Conor Whelan (Tipperary, C.J. Kickhams), Shane Jennings (Galway, Ballinasloe), Jamie Young (Kilkenny, O’Loughlin Gaels); Darragh Maher (Kilkenny, St Lachtain’s), Seán Neary, (Galway, Castlegar), Seán Phelan (Tipperary, Nenagh Eire Og); Conor Kelly (Kilkenny, O’Loughlin Gaels), Donal Leavy (Dublin, Naomh Olaf); James Devaney (Tipperary, Borris-Ileigh), Cathal O’Neill (Limerick, Crecora-Manister), Ciarán Brennan (Kilkenny, Bennettsbridge); Luke Swan (Dublin, Castleknock), Donal O’Shea (Galway, Salthill/Knocknacarra), Dean Reilly (Galway, Pádraig Pearses).