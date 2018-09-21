Great excitement in Castlecomer golf club

The finals of the TGIF competition brought great excitement to Castlecomer GC on Sunday.

After a Summer of qualifying golf, the top nine ladies headed up the first fairway. Several hours of knockout golf later it was down to Helen Murphy and Patricia Brennan on the final hole.

When they halved the final hole, the 11th, a play-off was required to separate them. Patricia took the honours from a gallant Helen.

The men’s final proved to be just as competitive for the 11 finalists. In balmy conditions, John Bergin pipped Robert Brennan on the first playoff hole after being level on 11. Both players had birdie threes at the 10th hole which resulted in Andy Cleere losing out.

The finalists were Nicky Walsh, Kieran Bergin, Gerry O’ Neill, John Kelly, Liam Doyle, Michael Brennan, Cierán O’ Neill, Martin Mealy, Andy Cleere, Robert Brennan and John Bergin. Referee Jimmy Byrne and Gerry O’Keeffe officiated the final.

At the prize-giving ceremony tributes were paid to the organisers Eddie Walsh and Gerry O’Keeffe. The funds raised from the TGIF competition go exclusively to the upkeep of the clubhouse, bar and restaurant facilities.

PRESIDENT: Honoria Fogarty’s President’s competition was played last week. Ladies had the option of playing this 18-hole competition across three days, with 40 bidding to be the winner. Delia O’Donohue, with a fabulous 71, came out on top.

Results, Lady President’s Prize: 1 Delia O’Donohue, 2 Jo Costigan, gross Maria Downey, 3 Helen Dunne, 4 Noreen Kinsella, 5 Margaret O’Keeffe. Past Captain: Mary Brophy.

Winner, Get into Golf on President’s Day five-hole competition: 1 Bernie O’Brien. Winner, nine-hole competition: 1 Liz Dowling.

LADIES: Bessie Brophy and Maria Downey are packing their bags to travel to St Andrews Scotland to play the grand final of the Coronation Foursomes competition on September 24.

Lady vice-captain Jo Costigan’s trip to Kilkea Castle will be held on Saturday, September 29. Names to Jo or put on the board in ladies locker room.

Ladies vice-captain, Jo Costigan was the winner of the nurses’ outing in Ballinrobe. Helen Murphy was fifth in the same competition.

SENIORS: Results, mixed 16-hole scramble, September 5: 1 John Mulcahy (10), Eddie Fogarty (28), Marnie Brennan (36), 49 ⅔; 2 Murty Coonan (9), Phil Shore (24), Tony Whelan (24), 50 ½; 3 Michael Doheny (17), Eamonn McEvoy (21), Tony Cooper (26), 53 1/3.

Results, seniors’ 18-hole classic at Tulferris, September 10: 1 Murty Coonan, Joan Coonan, Maureen Norton, 82pts; 2 Kevin O’Shea, Betty Owens, Richie Hogan, 78pts.

Results, seniors’ 16-hole classic, September 12: 1 Tommy O’Neill (7), Frank Dormer (24), Tom Slevin (28), 77pts; 2 Ollie Gleeson (15), Liam Farrell (22), Eddie Fogarty (27), 72pts; 3 Richie Hogan (17), James O’Reilly (22), John Shore (29), 70pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot. The jackpot is now €5,600.

RESULTS: Results, men’s 18-hole singles stableford, September 16: 1 Damien Knox (5), 41pts; 2 Mark O’Dowda (20), 39pts (b9); gross Sean O’Shea (5), 34pts (b6). Class One: Colin Dunne (5), 39pts. Class Two: Kieran Brennan (14), 38pts (b9). Class Three: Pauric O’Dowd (19), 39pts.

Result, men’s 18-hole stableford open singles, September 13: 1 Dick Farrell (19), 38pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors Classic. Meet at 9.30am for 10am tee off. Thursday: Men’s open singles. Saturday & Sunday: Men’s open singles.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Although there is still one round left to play in this year’s Golfer of the Year competition Seamus Fitzpatrick is assured of the crown at Mountain View GC.

Fitzpatrick leads his nearest rival, Simon Williams, by 110 points and cannot be overtaken in the final round.

Ahead of the final round Seamus had accumulated 340 points over the first six rounds. Simon is on 230, with Michael O’Neill, Joe Tyrrell and Sean Og O’Sullivan all on 170 points each.

RESULTS: Results, September Medal, September 16: 1 Keith Kelly (15), 66 nett; 2 Simon Williams (13), 68; 3 Frank Kavanagh (14), 68; 4 Mark Bowden (19), 69. Medal winners: Keith Kelly, Simon Williams and Mark Bowden.

DIARY: Sunday: Single stableford. Tuesday: Seniors competition. Wednesday, September 26: Ladies singles competition. Thursday, September 27: Seniors’ 13-hole competition. Sunday, September 30: Club Tankard.

CALLAN

The Mount Carmel Classic will take over Callan GC this Friday and Saturday.

Entry fee for the event, which is a four-person champagne scramble, is €60 per team. Further information is available from Robert Woodcock, tel 087-6592977.

LADIES: Results, senior ladies competition, September 13: 1 Margaret Comerford, 2 Bridget Holohan, 3 Margaret T. O’Shea, 4 Mary D. Grace.

Results, ladies 18-hole stroke competition, September 11: 1 Rose Brophy, 72; 2 Kathleen Phelan, 73; 3 Ann Needham, 75. Results, nine-hole competition: 1 Mary Lonergan, 13pts; 2 Ann Hickey, 12pts.

RGA: There was a very large turnout as the RGA held its President’s prize day for Michael Shortall. Michael Power was the overall winner with a score of 31 points.

Category A: 1 Liam Duggan, 30pts (c/b); 2 John Kirwan, 30pts; 3 Eddie Ryan, 27pts; 4 Eamonn Holohan, 25pts (c/b). Category B: 1 Andy Whelan, 30pts; 2 Padraig McMorrow, 28pts; 3 Brendan McDonald, 27pts; 4 Pat Wall, 26pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 3, 5 and 31. Consolation prizes (€30) went to Thos Lonergan, Liam Brennan and Mary Downes. Sellers were John Grace, Joe Cuddihy and Kathleen Power. The jackpot is now €950.

RESULTS: Results, men’s 18-hole stroke competition, September 16: 1 Shane Roche, 68 (c/b); 2 Padraig Hayes, 68; 3 Alan Brett, 68; gross Paul Madigan, 74.

GOWRAN PARK

There was a great turnout for the Monthly Medal competition at Gowran Park GC on Sunday.

Results: 1 Jim Wynne (12), 68 nett; 2 Brian Lannon (13), 69 nett; 3 Paddy McGuinness (13), 69 nett; gross Tom Nevin (5), 77; 5 Martin Donohoe (12), 69 nett. 18+ Cat: Pat Murphy (23), 72 nett.

RESULTS: Results, weekly nine-hole competition, September 12: Front Nine - Cat One: P.J. Dreeling (9), 23pts. Cat Two: Pat Staunton (16), 24pts. Back Nine - Cat One: Larry Comerford (12), 23pts. Cat Two: Mick Fitzpatrick (13), 21pts.

Results, ladies 18-hole singles stableford, September 12: 1 Hilary Dick (17), 41pts; 2 Charlotte Boote (29), 38pts; 3 Sinead Kearney (10), 37pts.

Results, ladies 18-hole singles stableford, September 4: 1 Charlotte Boote (31), 40pts; 2 Mary Delehanty (36), 37pts.

MEMBERSHIP: The club’s membership drive for 2019 has offers for all categories of golfer. Application forms are available from the golf office, tel 056-7726699.

DIARY: Thursday: Open singles (visitor €20, member €5). Saturday: Race meeting - no golf. Sunday: Members’ 18-hole singles.

NEW ROSS

With their home course closed for necessary sanding and coring, a large contingent of seniors from New Ross GC went on their third annual trip to Tipperary last week.

Based at Ballykisteen Hotel and golf resort, the first game of the three-day holiday saw the group take on the excellent Tipperary GC. Honours on the first day went to Jim ‘Ross’ Ryan (17), John F. Roche (21), Tony Sexton (21) and Jamesie Murphy (24). With 50 points on the outward nine and 53 points on the back nine holes, they finished well clear of the runners-up. In second place on 97 points were Denis Kirwan (13), John Murphy (18), Sean O hUginn (21) and Martin Burke (25). John Kennedy (16), Bill Hurley (19), Pat Kehoe (24) and George Peters finished third with 93 points.

Day two saw golfers play on the Ballykisteen hotel’s championship course. With the course in pristine condition, with immaculate greens and lush fairways, the seniors enjoyed another great game. John Kennedy (16), Billy Redmond (19), Martin Burke (25) and Jim ‘Dublin’ Ryan (25) triumphed with a score of 97 points. Two points behind (95 points) came Denis Kirwan (13), John Murphy, (18), John F. Roche (21) and Jamesie Murphy (24). The third spot was filled by Jim ‘Ross’ Ryan (17), Bill Hurley (19), Sean O hUginn (21) and Pat Butler (24) with 94 points.

The final game of the tour saw the veteran golfers continue to rack up fantastic scores. This time, it was the team of Billy Redmond (19), John F. Roche (21), Jamesie Murphy (24) and Martin Burke (25) who scooped the pool with a fine tally of 94 points. Second on 89 points were Jim ‘Ross’ Ryan (17), John Murphy (18), Tom Kent (25) and Jim ‘Dublin’ Ryan (25). The three-person team of Denis Kirwan (13), Pat Traynor (18) and Sean O hUginn (21) finished third with 86 points (80+6).

Thanks went to Denis Kirwan and John Murphy for checking the scoring returns and to Marion Moore-Murray, Reservations Manager at Ballykisteen, for her work in arranging the outing.

BORRIS

The following are competition results from Borris GC:

Results, Healy’s Pharmacy Wednesday open singles, September 12: 1 G. Murphy (13), 39pts; 2 G. Donohoe (15), 36pts; 3 C. Hughes (16), 35pts.

Results, open singles September 16: 1 B. Bambrick (8), 60; 2 M. Bolger (5), 63; 3 J. Lillis (10), 64; 4 H. Kelly (10), 67 (B9); 5 J. Todd (10), 67 (B9).

Results, Step House Hotel Friday nine-hole competition, September 14: 1 M. Hanrahan (19), 21pts (L3); 2 P. Dundon (14), 21pts (L6); 3 J. Gorman (10), 21pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. The jackpot is now €3,100.

RATHDOWNEY

Golfers are gearing up for a busy time on the course as Rathdowney GC prepares to host the October Festival of Golf.

Events will include an open singles stableford (sponsored by John Adams Honda), open three-ball classic (Breslin’s SuperValu), the playoff final of the Husqvarna open singles, an open fourball (Bowe’s Foodhall & Café) and open three-person scramble.

RESULTS: Results, Medal stableford competition, September 15 & 16: 1 David T. Hogan (16), 39pts; 2 Kevin Keane (16), 38pts; gross Mike O’Toole (4), 30pts; 3 Paddy Sweeney (16), 37pts.

Results, seniors competition, September 13: Cat A - 1 Paschal Ryan, 37pts; 2 Timmy Williams, 35pts. Cat B - 1 Joe Bolger, 29pts; 2 Kieran Holland, 27pts.

Results, Husqvarna Tuesday Open, September 11: 1 Kevin Keane (16), 38pts; 2 John Stokes (14), 37pts.

Results, Husqvarna Tuesday Open, September 4: 1 John Stokes (15), 41pts; 2 Tom Kiely (20), 40pts; gross Ed Kelly, 31pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. The jackpot is now €9,800.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.