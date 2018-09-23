Kilkenny SHC: big two, 'Boro and Shamrocks clash in quarter-finals

Defending champions, Dicksboro and the Henry Shefflin trained Ballyhale Shamrocks have been drawn to face each other in the Kilkenny senior hurling championship quarter-finals.

The 'Boro looked impressive when winning the Shield final yesterday, while this afternoon Shamrocks made easy work of St Patrick's (Ballyragget) in a first round match, winning by 3-22 to 1-12 and with a contribution of 1-11 from T.J. Reid.

Both clubs looked strong, and the winners of this clash will be favourites to lift the Walsh Cup. The quarter-finals will be played next weekend.

All the draws

Kilkenny SHC quarter-finals - Dicksboro v Ballyhale Shamrocks; James Stephens v Erin's Own or Carrickshock; Bennettsbridge v Mullinavat; O'Loughlin Gaels v Clara.

Kilkenny IHC quarter-finals - Tullaroan v Thomastown; Graigue-Ballycallan v Glenmore or St Martin's; John Lockes v Tullogher Rosbercon; Lisdowney v St Lachtain's.

Kilkenny JHC semi-finals - Dicksboro v Dunnamaggin; Piltown v Slieverue.

