Kilkenny open in Hurling League against Cork

Kilkenny, the defending champions, will welcome Cork to Nowlan Park for their opening game in the 2019 Allianz National Hurling League.

Brian Cody's charges will play all their games on Sundays, but they will have only two home ties in Nowlan Park.

All-Ireland champions, Limerick, will be among the visitors to the ’Park. The Shannonsiders will be here on February 17.

The League action will commence on January 27 and the final will be played on March 24.

The programme:

January 27 - Kilkenny v Cork, Nowlan Park (2pm).

February 3 - Clare v Kilkenny, Cusack Park (2pm).

February 17 - Kilkenny v Limerick, Nowlan Park (2pm).

February 24 - Tipperary v Kilkenny, Thurles (2pm).

March 3 - Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park (2pm).

The quarter-finals will be played on March 10; the semi-finals on Saturday, March 16 and the final on Sunday, March 24.

Meanwhile, the All-Ireland club senior hurling semi-finals will be played on Saturday, February 9.

The junior and intermediate hurling semis will be on Saturday/Sunday, January 19/20.

In all cases the Leinster champions face Munster opposition.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.