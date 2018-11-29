Soccer: Carlow Kilkenny FC awarded Under-17 National League licence

Carlow Kilkenny FC have scored a big goal after the club was awarded a licence for the under-17 National League.

The club, who enjoyed their first season in the League of Ireland in 2018, will have two teams in competitive action next year, with sides in under-15 and under-17 levels.

“We are pleased to announce that we have been accepted into the Under-17 National League for season 2019,” the club said in a statement.

“After a great first season in the Under-15 National League we are looking forward to progressing out club to a greater level, giving the young players in Carlow, Kilkenny and surrounding areas the opportunity to play League of Ireland football in their own area.

“We would like to thank everyone who has helped us get to this stage including the FAI, our coaching staff, platers, parents, sponsors and all committee members, past and present.”

Bright Campaign

Carlow Kilkenny enjoyed a bright campaign in their first season in the Under-15 National League. Under Mark Ross the team won their way through to the Shield semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Dundalk.

“I would like to thank the committee, parents, FAI and League of Ireland for all the hard work behind the scenes and having belief in our club,” said Ross. “This is only the start - we have plans for all age groups, boys and girls, with the long term aim of adult men’s and women’s teams.”

The club will have open trials for their under-15 team this Sunday. The trial will be held at the Superbowl, home of Vale Wanderers, in Leighlinbridge Carlow on Sunday from 11am to 12.30pm. Players are asked to send their details (name, present club, position played) to info@carlowkilkennyfc.ie. Players are asked to be present at 10.40am on the day for registration.