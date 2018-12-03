Soccer: All the results from the Kilkenny & District League

It was a busy but productive weekend for teams from Kilkenny as the League scored success at home and away.

Freebooters and Evergreen led the way, moving into the sixth round of the FAI Junior Cup with wins over Fermoy and Loughrea Rams respectively.

There was double delight for 'Booters as their youth team came through a tough FAI Youths' Cup clash in Cork, beating Coachford 2-1.

Elsewhere the League's under-13 side scored a fine 5-1 win over Kildare in their Subway Inter-League game in Derdimus.

Results

FAI Junior Cup

Evergreen 6, Loughrea Rams 2.

Freebooters 3, Fermoy 0.

Women's Shield

East End United 1, Freebooters 2.

Lions 7, Thomastown United 3.

St Canice's Credit Union Premier Division

Thomastown United A 3, Deen Celtic A 2.

Clover United 1, Highview Athletic A 3.

Rico's of Gowran Division 1

Evergreen C 0, Bridge United A 2.

Spa United 0, Stoneyford United 2.

Thomastown United B 1, Callan United 5.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2

Newpark A 5, East End United 0.

Freshford Town A 4, Evergreen 46 3.

Brogmaker Division 3

Newpark B 7, St John's 4.

Bridge United B 1, Tullaroan 0.

Paulstown 06 3, Freshford Town B 2.

Highview Athletic B 2, Deen Celtic B 0.

FAI Youths' Cup

Coachford (Cork) 1, Freebooters 2.

Under-19 League

Callan United 0, Evergreen A 1.

Evergreen B 3, Highview Athletic 0.

Stoneyford United 3, Deen Celtic 0.

Under-17 League

Highview Athletic 3, Bridge United 0.

Stoneyford United 2, Thomastown United 2.

Under-16 FAI Women's Cup

Freebooters 5, Thomastown United 3.

Hanover Harps 4, Evergreen 0.

Under-16 Schoolgirls' League Division 2

East End United 2, Piltown 4.

Lions 4, Spa United 0.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Evergreen 2, Deen Celtic Athletic 2.

Clover United 3, Thomastown United 0.

Under-15 St Canice's Credit Union League Division 1

Highview Athletic 1, Deen Celtic Athletic 5.

Thomastown United Athletic 2, Freebooters Athletic 4.

Evergreen Athletic 5, Paulstown 06 1.

Under-15 St Canice's Credit Union Division 1A

Callan United 1, Freebooters Boys 4.

Evergreen Boys 5, Thomastown United Boys 2.

Spa United 2, Deen Celtic Boys 1.

Under-14 SFAI Skechers Cup

East End United 2, St Joseph's 1.

Under-13 SFAI Subway Inter-League

Kilkenny & DL 5, Kildare League 1.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Evergreen Athletic 2, Lions Athletic 0.

Bridge United Athletic 5, Freebooters Boys 1.

Thomastown United Athletic 2, Freebooters Athletic 1.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Stoneyford Athletic 0, Evergreen Boys 2.

Bridge United Boys 0, Deen Celtic Athletic 5.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Deen Celtic Boys 1, Paulstown 06 1.

Spa United 2, Evergreen City 2.

Freebooters City 5, Stoneyford Boys 2.

Under-12 Schoolgirls' League Division 1

Evergreen United 2, Lions 2.

Under-12 Schoolgirls' League Division 2

Evergreen Town 2, Evergreen Athletic 2.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1

Stoneyford Athletic 0, Freebooters Athletic 2.

Bridge United Athletic 0, Evergreen Athletic 2.