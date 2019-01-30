Schools Hurling: Kilkenny CBS power past St Peter’s into Leinster semi-finals

Two Luke Hogan goals helped fire the CBS senior hurlers into the semi-finals of the Leinster post-primary schools championship.

The O’Loughlin Gaels man hit the net in either half as the city side battled past a strong St Peter’s challenge in Bunclody.

The Wexford school held the upper hand in the early stages, largely thanks to the influential Pad O’Connor (0-5) but when Hogan pounced for his first goal midway through the half it propelled the CBS into a lead they wouldn’t lose.

With Jake O’Dwyer chipping in with four first half frees, the Kilkenny school had their noses in front at the break (1-6 to 0-8).

The CBS were most impressive in the third quarter, powering their way into a position of authority. Early points from Liam Moore and Jake O’Dwyer (free) helped their cause before Hogan plundered his second goal, storming down the left before lashing an unstoppable 43rd minute shot past Peter’s netminder David Pettit (2-8 to 0-8).

Even with a quarter of the game to play, there was no catching the leaders.

SCORERS: Kilkenny CBS - Luke Hogan (2-1); Jake O’Dwyer (0-7, 0-6 frees); Billy Drennan (0-3, frees); Jamie Ryan (0-2); Liam Moore, Shane Staunton (0-1 each). St Peter’s Wexford - Pad O’Connor (0-5, 0-4 frees); Ross Banville (0-4, frees); Cillian Gahan, Jack Fortune, Conal Clancy, Ben Stafford, Conall Ó Crualaoich (0-1 each).