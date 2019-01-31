Captains' all set to drive-in at Kilkenny golf club

Kilkenny golf club Captains’ Mark Grant and Eithne Murphy will officially drive-in on Sunday (10.45am). The event will be followed with a four person team event at 11am.

A hot plate will be served after the golf. Members should place their names on the entry sheet, on the notice board inside the bar door.

CLEANING BAY: With the construction of the new cleaning bay set to commence next week, the existing air guns will be, temporarily relocated beside the bench at the 18th hole.

The work is expected to be completed in three weeks.

SUBS: Members should have received an invoice for their annual subscription.

The invoices have been sent by email to those who have an email address on the system. The balance were posted.

The club would like to have an email address for everyone.

Anyone who does not receive an invoice within the next week should contact the club.

Subs may be paid by bank transfer with name added as a reference, by cheque, credit/debit card or cash.

Final date for payment is February 28.

There is also the option of paying through Premium Credit, a chance to spread payments over 10 months for a nominal fee.

Those already paying through Premium Credit need to inform the club that they wish to renew their payment.

Meanwhile, following discussions with Aon Insurance, the cost for personal insurance will remain at €27. Cover commences from April 1 for 12 months.

RULES SEMINAR: The seminar to discuss the revised rules of golf will bing be in the clubhouse this evening (Wednesday) at 7.30pm.

The objective is to ensure all members are fully aware and understand the recent changes in the rules of golf.

The evening is being hosted by Leinster Golf and the ILGU and will be presented by Dom Murphy, Leinster Golf Rules Official.

MEMBERSHIP: Following the ratification at the AGM where it was decided to introduce two additional categories of intermediate membership (limited) to cover the group of members from 31 to 40, the breakdown of the costs are:

25-30years €388 (50% discount); 31-35 €543 (30% discount); 36-40 €620 (20% discount)

The rates are subject to the €50 beverage credit and the GUI/ILGU fees.

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, Monday, 13 hole singles Stableford, 1 Eamon Brennan (8) 30; 2 Thomas Comerford (13) 29 (b3); 3 John Clarke (12) 29; gross, Graham Nugent (+1) 25 (b7); 4 Colm McMenamin (13) 28; 5 Derek Kinahan (13) 27 (b7); 6 Geoff Meagher (19) 27 (b3).

Two's Club - 6th Derek Shelly, Derek O’Gorman; 10th Graham Nugent, Pat (Jnr.) Butler, Luke Wall.

Each 'Two' receives €54 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday, gent’s Crosscard, 1 Pat Walsh, Rob Kearney, Jack Walsh, Matt Ruth 68; 2 Mark Grant, Philip O’Neill, Jerry Rowe, David Lunn 67; 3 Nathan Ryan, Noel Maher, Pat Collins, Jim Rhatigan 65; 4 Bernie Clarke, Ollie Cullen, Jim White, Michael O’Sullivan 64 (b6); 5 Pat McEvoy, Willie Murphy, Noel Power, John McCarron 64.

Fourteen teams played.

Individual League, Round 4 - 1 Nathan Ryan 57; 2 Rob Kearney 56; 3 Pat Butler, Larry Gittens 51; 5 David Lunn, Canice Hickey 44; 7 Pat McEvoy, Dermot Doyle 43; 9 Reay Brandon 42; 10Philip O'Neill 41; 11 Nicholas Walsh, Joe O'Neill, Pat Hickey, Myles McCabe 40; 15 Pat Walshe 39; 16 Matt Ruth, Tom Sloyan 38.

There will be an earlier start to the Saturday Cross-card this week to ensure the competition and presentation of prizes will be concluded before the Ireland v England rugby match kicks off at 4.45pm.

Players must sign in by 12.30pm. Tee-off will be at 12.45pm.

Senior gents, January 24, 14 holes, 1 Dermot Gaynor, Matt Ruth, Michael Cody, Paul Brady 70 (b7); 2 Pat Collins, Jerry O'Dwyer, Tony Joyce, Nicky Lawlor 70; 3 Michael Grant, Kevin Donohue, Shem Lawlor, Michael O'Sullivan 69; 4 Billy Burke, Phillip O'Neill, Jim Treacy, Joe Nolan 66 (b7); 5 Murt Farragher, Peter Dabinett, Pat O'Shea, Chris Kelly 66; 6 Michael Nicholson, John O'Regan, Bob Greany, Tom Reade 65 (b7); 7 Michael McCarthy, Willie B Murphy, Eugene Orr, Jack Nolan, 65.

The seniors next competition is on Thursday (10.50am). Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

Members Subs for 2019 are now due, €10.

Meanwhile, seniors Captain Joe Ledwidge will drive-in on Thursday, February 7 (10.50am).

PRO SHOP: The Prp Shop is now doing group lessons using Trackman. Groups of four people cost €20 per person.

Offer includes video analysis and screen cast which, will be emailed to each person after the lesson.

LADIES CLUB: Results January 22, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Paula Bradbury (20) 28pts (b9); 2 Ana Lyons (18) 28pts; gross, Niamh Kelly (7) 16pts (17-1); 3 Joan Dobson (14) 25pts (b8); 4 Catherine Leahy (22) 25pts (b5); 5 Mary Moynihan (32) 25pts (b5).

Senior ladies January 24, nine holes, 1 Bridget Norwood, Margaret Harmer, Anne B. Murphy 34; 2 Paula Bradbury, Elizabeth Tobin, Mary Lawlor 33; 3 Catherine Barrett, Frances Graham, Peggy Murray 32; 4 Kay Gray, Greta Nicholson, Aileen Hehir, Breda Kavanagh 30.

SNOOKER: The draw for the Patrick Wall memorial singles is available on the Nnotice board. Participants are requested to adhere to the completion dates for each round.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Thursday, 9.30 to 10.42am senior ladies, 10.50am to 1.30pm senior gents, 1.14 to 2.26pm members time; Friday, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Saturday, 8.18 to 9.14am members time, 9.22 to 10.50am ladies and gents competition, 10.58am to 1.30pm gents Crosscard, 1.38 to 1.54pm ladies Crosscard; Sunday, 8.10am to 2.18pm joint Captains’ drive-in; Monday, 10.58am to 12.50pm gent’s competition, 12.58 to 2.18pm member time; Tuesday, 8.10 to 8.34am members time, 8.42 to 9.38am ladies 13 holes, 9.46 to 10.18am ladies 13 and nine hole draw, 12.18 to 1.22pm ladies 13 holes, 1.30 to 2.18pm ladies 13 and nine dole draw; Wednesday, February 6, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time.

CALLAN

The joint Captains’ drive-in will be held at Callan on Saturday.

Registration starts at 11am with the drive-in at 12 noon.

COMMITTEE: The club has elected a joint management, ladies and men’s committees..

All at the club are grateful for the time, effort and energy given by each individual.

In keeping with the amalgamation of the GUI and the ILGU the club will have joint captains.

All wish Jimmy O’Brien and Noelle Cody a good year at the helm.

Members of the joint management committee are:

Joint Captains Jimmy O’Brien and Noelle Cody, presidents Liam Duggan and Anne McEvoy, secretary Tommy Hennessy, treasurer Martin Maher.

Committee members are Betty McGrath, Teresa Freyne, Eileen McGrath, Joe Pollard, John Holden, Tony O’Driscoll, Jeff Lynch, Don Bolger, Denis Lawlor.

The men’s committee is: Captain Jimmy O’Brien, vice-captain Joe Madigan, president Liam Duggan, secretary Denis Carey, treasurer Martin Maher, competition secretary Shane Roche, handicap secretary Brian Needham, junior officer Denis Lawlor, PRO Martin Brett, ex-officio Jim Kehoe. Committee members: John Holden Tom Maher, Joe Pollard, Seamus Cuddihy.

Ladies committee: captain Noelle Cody, president Anne McEvoy, secretary Kathleen Phelan, treasurer Mary D Grace, competitions secretary Bridget Holohan, handicap secretary Eileen McGrath, junior officer Mandy O’Brien, ex-officio Betty McGrath, PRO Catherine Davis. Committee members: Teresa Freyne, Mairead Blanchfield, Rose Brophy, Geraldine O’Sullivan.

LADIES: Results, ladies 12-hole competition, January 22: 1 Rita O’Neill, 25pts; 2 Breda Ryan, 24pts. Winner of the nine-hole competition was Jean Grace.

SINGLES: Results, men’s 18-hole single stableford, January 26 & 27: 1 Jamie Tennyson, 44pts; 2 Mick Hickey, 40pts (b9); gross Niall O’Sullivan, 32pts.

LOTTO: There was one winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 5, 7 and 16. Winner was Janet Harahan, the seller was Tommy Coyne. The jackpot is now €750.

CASTLECOMER

Thirty-five golfers played in the seniors’ 14-hole team classic at Castlecomer GC on Wednesday. The competition was played in excellent conditions.

Results: 1 Pat Morrissey (19), Seamie Brennan (19), Jim Tunstead (21), John Hardy (26), 71pts; 2 John Mulcahy (11), Patsy Brennan (21), Phil Shore (24), 71pts; 3 John Kelly (16), Marty Connolly (22), Richard Smeade (27), 66pts.

SINGLES: Results, winter 14-hole singles, January 27: 1 Gerry Mealy (16), 35pts; 2 Paddy McGuinness (12), 34pts (b7); gross Padraig Curry (5), 26pts; 3 Anthony Gilroy (15), 34pts.

WINTER: Team F were the one team in round nine of the winter league to improve their position by returning a fine score of 126 points. It was the status quo for all other teams.

The points table reads: Team G, 1093pts; Team H, 1091pts; Team A, 1086pts; Team B, 1083pts; Team F, 1076pts; Team D, 1068pts; Team I, 1064pts; Team C, 1036pts; Team E, 1030pts.

After three rounds the standings in the ladies winter league are: Team B, 181pts; Team E, 167pts; Team F, 165pts; Team C, 154pts; Team A, 152pts; Team D, 145pts.

LADIES: Results, ladies lamb competition: 1 Freida Campion, 18pts; 2 Patricia Doheny, 17pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 1, 9, 10 and 11. The jackpot is now €9,400.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors classic. Assembly at 9.30am to tee off at 10am. Wednesday to Sunday: Round 10 of the winter team league (incorporates the wildcard qualifier) and round 11 of the winter singles continues until Sunday.

GOWRAN PARK

Gowran Park have added a feature to their weekly open singles competition for February.

Golfers who play in the competition can claim back their competition fees if they become a member of the club by February 28. Entry fee is €20, Monday to Friday and €25 on Saturday.

INTER-CLUB: The finishing touches are being put to the teams for the various inter-club competitions for the season ahead. Members interested in the various competitions should put their names on the respective sheets in the clubhouse.

SINGLES: Results, men’s 11-hole singles competition, January 26 & 27: Cat One - 1 Seamus Brennan, 26pts; 2 Patrick O’Neill, 25pts; 3 Larry Malone, 25pts; 4 Peter Donnelly, 25pts. Cat Two - 1 Tony Mahon, 26pts; 2 Mike Hutchinson, 25pts; 3 Joe Lannon, 25pts; 4 Liam McEvoy, 25pts.

LADIES: Results, ladies 11-hole singles, January 23: 1 Lucy Condon (26), 19pts; 2 Helena McCormack (15), 18pts; 3 Orla McCormack (16), 16pts.

Things are tight coming into the last few weeks of the Kathleen Whitehead League, with just one point separating Aisling Costello’s Team C (560 points) from Kate Hennessy’s Team B (559 points).

SCRAMBLE: Results, golden golfers’ 11-hole scramble, January 25: 1 Pat Staunton (16), Tom Kenny (17) & Gay Latchford (24), 35.3 nett; 2 Eamon Kealy (18), Ger Hickey (19), Peter O’Shea (23) & Ruth McCreery (36), 36.0 nett.

FEES: Subscription fees are now overdue. Golfers are asked to ensure payment of same before the drive-in on February 24.

DIARY: Saturday and Sunday: members’ 11-hole singles.

