Kilkenny CBS and St Kieran's apart in hurling draws

The two Kilkenny schools in the Leinster post primary schools senior hurling Roinn A championship have been drawn apart in the semi-finals.

Leinster league champions, Kilkenny CBS, who lost their opening game in the championship but got back on track after victories over Borris VS and St Peter's College, were drawn against Coláiste Eoin.

This game has been fixed for Sunday, February 10, but that date hasn't been confirmed.

St Kieran's College play Dublin North on Wednesday, February 13 (2pm). No venue has been decided.

