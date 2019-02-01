Soccer: Kilkenny United to start Women's National League at home to Shelbourne

A home game against Shelbourne is how Kilkenny United will start their 2019 Women's National League campaign.

Fixtures for the 2019 season were announced today (Friday), with the action kicking off on Saturday, March 9.

The 2019 season will start with WNL champions Wexford Youths hosting DLR Waves at Ferrycarrig Park, while Cork City travel to PRL Park, Greenogue to face Peamount United.

The opening weekend will continue on Sunday, March 10 with Shelbourne set to travel to The Watershed to face Kilkenny United, and Limerick take on Galway Women's.

Dublin club Shelbourne will play all of their home games at Tolka Park this campaign. Limerick WFC will confirm their home venue next week.

The WNL Development Shield will not be played in the 2019 season but the WNL League Cup will begin on the weekend ending Sunday, April 28 and the FAI Women's Senior Cup will begin on the weekend ending Sunday. August 25.

The FAI Women's Senior Cup Final will be held at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 3.

Kilkenny United's fixtures are:

Sunday, March 10 - Kilkenny United v Shelbourne The Watershed 14:00

Saturday, March 16 - DLR Waves v Kilkenny United Jackson Park 19:00

Sunday, March 24 - Kilkenny United v Cork City Women’s FC The Watershed 14:00

Saturday, March 30 - Galway Women’s FC v Kilkenny United Eamonn Deacy Park 18:00

Sunday, April 14 - Kilkenny United v Peamount United The Watershed 14:00

Saturday, April 20 - Wexford Youths v Kilkenny United Ferrycarrig Park 18:30

Sunday, May 12 - Kilkenny United v Limerick The Watershed 14:00

Saturday, May 18 - Shelbourne v Kilkenny United Tolka Park 19:00

Sunday, May 26 - Kilkenny United v DLR Waves The Watershed 14:00

Sunday, June 9 - Cork City Women’s FC v Kilkenny United Bishopstown Stadium 14:00

Sunday, June 16 - Kilkenny United v Galway Women’s FC The Watershed 14:00

Saturday, June 22 - Peamount United v Kilkenny United PRL Park, Greenogue 18:30

Sunday, July 14 - Kilkenny United v Wexford Youths The Watershed 14:00

Sunday, July 28 - Limerick v Kilkenny United TBC 14:00

Sunday, August 4 - Kilkenny United v Shelbourne The Watershed 14:00

Saturday, August 10 - DLR Waves v Kilkenny United Jackson Park 19:00

Sunday, August 18 - Kilkenny United v Cork City Women’s FC The Watershed 14:00

Saturday, September 14 - Galway Women’s FC v Kilkenny United Eamonn Deacy Park 18:00

Sunday, September 22 - Kilkenny United v Peamount United The Watershed 14:00

Saturday, October 12 - Wexford Youths v Kilkenny United Ferrycarrig Park 18:30

Sunday, October 20 - Kilkenny United v Limerick The Watershed 14:00