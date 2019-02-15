St Kieran's final clashes with Kilkenny match

The Leinster schools hurling final involved St Kieran's College has been fixed, and the fixture will clash with a Kilkenny game in the National Hurling League.

The Top Oil Leinster post primary schools senior hurling final between St Kieran's College and Colaiste Eoin (Dublin) has been fixed for O'Moore Park, Portlaoise on Sunday week (12noon).

Kilkenny played Tipperary in Division IA of Allianz National Hurling League in Thurles the same afternoon (2pm), while Dublin entertain Waterford in Division IB.

