Oscar Traynor Trophy: O’Neill and Higgins on target as Kilkenny shoot down Defence Forces

A superb team performance saw a reshuffled Kilkenny & District League shoot down the Defence Forces to reach the semi-finals of the Oscar Traynor Trophy.

Goals from Henry O’Neill and Peter Higgins did the trick as the Cats booked their place in the final four with a hard-fought win in Crumlin.

Kilkenny pressed the home side in the first half, refusing to give them time on the ball, and got their reward when Henry O’Neill powerfully headed Ross King’s 22nd minute cross past Gavin Mulhall.

They held that advantage into the second half, but raising the tempo helped the Forces strike back. Ray McCann grabbed a spectacular equaliser, volleying Evergreen player Lee Delaney’s 65th minute cross to the Kilkenny net.

The momentum was with the home side, but not for long. Kilkenny rode out the storm, with goalkeeper Owen Wall making some good saves, then took the lead again when Higgins coolly slotted the ball home 15 minutes from time.

The Cats didn’t make things easy on themselves, finishing with 10 men after King was sent off with eight minutes left, but a solid defensive display saw them safely through to the final four. There they’ll join Limerick, the Leinster Senior League and the winners of the Galway v Inishowen clash.

See next week’s Kilkenny People Sport for match report and reaction.