The Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:
THURSDAY
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football League
TBC: Mooncoin V Erins Own (8pm)
FRIDAY
Top Oil Leinster colleges SHC 'B' final
Hawkfield, Newbridge: Castlecomer CS v St Benildus College (Dublin) at 1.30pm
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior FC quarter-final
Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan v Barrow Rangers (8pm)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A
Ballyragget: St Patrick's v Conahy Shamrocks (7pm),
SATURDAY
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship
Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks v Kilmoganny (3pm)
Palmerstown: Dicksboro v Muckalee (5pm)
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Relegation
TBC: Glenmore v James Stephens (2.30pm)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A
Palmerstown: Dicksboro v Blacks and Whites (11am)
SUNDAY
Allianz National Hurling League
Innovate Wexford Park: Wexford v Kilkenny (2pm). Ref: Alan Kelly (Galway).
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior FC semi-final
Gowran: Young Irelands v Tullaroan (10.30am)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group A
Palmerstown: Dicksboro v O'Loughlin Gaels (11am)
Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: James Stephens v Thomastown (11am)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group B
Dunnamaggin: Kilmoganny v Young Irelands (11am)
Piltown: Piltown v John Lockes (11am)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A
Canon Kearns Park: Erin’s Own v Bennettsbridge (11am)
Lisdowney: Lisdowney v Graigue Ballycallan (11am)
Clara: Clara v St Martin's (11am)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B
Inistioge: Rower Inistioge v Glenmore (11am)
Dr Tierney Park: Graignamanagh v Mooncoin (11am)
Tullogher: Tullogher Rosbercon v Kilmacow (11am)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A
Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites v Tullaroan (11am)
Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks v Dicksboro (11am)
Cloneen: Cloneen/Railyard v St Patrick's (11am)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B
Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks v Fenians (11am)
Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: James Stephens v Carrickshock (11am)
Danesfort: Danesfort v Piltown (11am)
