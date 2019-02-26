The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

THURSDAY

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football League

TBC: Mooncoin V Erins Own (8pm)

FRIDAY

Top Oil Leinster colleges SHC 'B' final

Hawkfield, Newbridge: Castlecomer CS v St Benildus College (Dublin) at 1.30pm

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior FC quarter-final

Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan v Barrow Rangers (8pm)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A

Ballyragget: St Patrick's v Conahy Shamrocks (7pm),

SATURDAY

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship

Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks v Kilmoganny (3pm)

Palmerstown: Dicksboro v Muckalee (5pm)

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Relegation

TBC: Glenmore v James Stephens (2.30pm)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A

Palmerstown: Dicksboro v Blacks and Whites (11am)

SUNDAY

Allianz National Hurling League

Innovate Wexford Park: Wexford v Kilkenny (2pm). Ref: Alan Kelly (Galway).

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior FC semi-final

Gowran: Young Irelands v Tullaroan (10.30am)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group A

Palmerstown: Dicksboro v O'Loughlin Gaels (11am)

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: James Stephens v Thomastown (11am)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group B

Dunnamaggin: Kilmoganny v Young Irelands (11am)

Piltown: Piltown v John Lockes (11am)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A

Canon Kearns Park: Erin’s Own v Bennettsbridge (11am)

Lisdowney: Lisdowney v Graigue Ballycallan (11am)

Clara: Clara v St Martin's (11am)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B

Inistioge: Rower Inistioge v Glenmore (11am)

Dr Tierney Park: Graignamanagh v Mooncoin (11am)

Tullogher: Tullogher Rosbercon v Kilmacow (11am)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A

Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites v Tullaroan (11am)

Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks v Dicksboro (11am)

Cloneen: Cloneen/Railyard v St Patrick's (11am)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B

Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks v Fenians (11am)

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: James Stephens v Carrickshock (11am)

Danesfort: Danesfort v Piltown (11am)

