All the Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:
Allianz National Hurling League
Kilkenny 0-18, Tipperary 0-17
Top Oil Leinster PP schools SHC Division A final
St Kieran’s College 1-17, Coláiste Eoin 2-7
Top Oil Rest of Leinster SHC Roinn B final
Castlecomer CS 3-14, Coláiste Choilm Tullamore 3-12
Camogie National League
Kilkenny 1-2, Limerick 0-14
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship
Clara 3-6, James Stephens 1-7
Kilmoganny 0-8, Glenmore 0-7
Muckalee 1-13, Tullogher Rosbercon 2-6
J.J Kavanagh and Sons SFL semi-final
Mullinavat 3-9, Conahy Shamrocks 1-6
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football League
Thomastown 5-10, Rower Inistioge 0-10
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football Championship
Young Irelands 1-9, Railyard 1-5
Windgap 3-9, Emeralds 2-8
Tullaroan 6-9, Muckalee 0-6
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group A
James Stephens 3-6, Dicksboro 2-8
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group B
Young Irelands 8-7, John Lockes 2-4
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A
St Martin's 9-10, Graigue Ballycallan 0-0
St Martin's W/o, Lisdowney (scr)
Clara 5-3, Bennettsbridge 1-0
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B
Tullogher Rosbercon 5-2, Glenmore 2-9
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A
Tullaroan 5-5, Cloneen/Railyard 3-5
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B
Danesfort 0-0, Mullinavat 0-0
Ballyhale Shamrocks 8-2, Piltown 2-5
Danesfort 6-8, Carrickshock 0-4
