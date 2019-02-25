All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:

Allianz National Hurling League

Kilkenny 0-18, Tipperary 0-17

Top Oil Leinster PP schools SHC Division A final

St Kieran’s College 1-17, Coláiste Eoin 2-7

Top Oil Rest of Leinster SHC Roinn B final

Castlecomer CS 3-14, Coláiste Choilm Tullamore 3-12

Camogie National League

Kilkenny 1-2, Limerick 0-14

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship

Clara 3-6, James Stephens 1-7

Kilmoganny 0-8, Glenmore 0-7

Muckalee 1-13, Tullogher Rosbercon 2-6

J.J Kavanagh and Sons SFL semi-final

Mullinavat 3-9, Conahy Shamrocks 1-6

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football League

Thomastown 5-10, Rower Inistioge 0-10

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football Championship

Young Irelands 1-9, Railyard 1-5

Windgap 3-9, Emeralds 2-8

Tullaroan 6-9, Muckalee 0-6

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group A

James Stephens 3-6, Dicksboro 2-8

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group B

Young Irelands 8-7, John Lockes 2-4

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A

St Martin's 9-10, Graigue Ballycallan 0-0

St Martin's W/o, Lisdowney (scr)

Clara 5-3, Bennettsbridge 1-0

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B

Tullogher Rosbercon 5-2, Glenmore 2-9

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A

Tullaroan 5-5, Cloneen/Railyard 3-5

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B

Danesfort 0-0, Mullinavat 0-0

Ballyhale Shamrocks 8-2, Piltown 2-5

Danesfort 6-8, Carrickshock 0-4

