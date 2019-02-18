All the Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:
Allianz National Hurling League, round three
Limerick 2-18, Kilkenny 0-15
National Camogie League, round three
Kilkenny 5-18, Offaly 1-10
Leinster post primary schools juvenile hurling league, round one
St Kieran's College 2-10, Dublin North 1-9
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons S.F.L. Group B
Mullinavat 1-13, Tullogher Rosbercon 2-6
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football League
Mooncoin 5-24, Rower Inistioge 0-1
Lisdowney W/o, Piltown (scr)
Blacks and Whites W/o, St Patrick's (scr)
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football League Group B
Railyard 0-6, Graigue Ballycallan 0-3
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football Championship
Railyard 0-6, Graigue Ballycallan 0-3
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group A
Dicksboro 8-3, Thomastown 2-3
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group B
Young Irelands 5-4, Piltown 2-4
Kilmoganny 7-9, John Lockes 1-3
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A
Bennettsbridge W/o, Lisdowney (scr)
Erin[s Own 0-6, Clara 0-2
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B
Graignamanagh 2-5, Glenmore 2-4
Tullogher Rosbercon 3-6, Rower Inistioge 3-1
Kilmacow 6-6, Mooncoin 2-0
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A
Dicksboro 3-12, St Patrick's 2-2
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B
Carrickshock 3-3, Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-7
Fenians 3-9, Piltown 1-2
