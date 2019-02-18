All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:

Allianz National Hurling League, round three

Limerick 2-18, Kilkenny 0-15

National Camogie League, round three

Kilkenny 5-18, Offaly 1-10

Leinster post primary schools juvenile hurling league, round one

St Kieran's College 2-10, Dublin North 1-9

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons S.F.L. Group B

Mullinavat 1-13, Tullogher Rosbercon 2-6

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football League

Mooncoin 5-24, Rower Inistioge 0-1

Lisdowney W/o, Piltown (scr)

Blacks and Whites W/o, St Patrick's (scr)

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football League Group B

Railyard 0-6, Graigue Ballycallan 0-3

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football Championship

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group A

Dicksboro 8-3, Thomastown 2-3

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group B

Young Irelands 5-4, Piltown 2-4

Kilmoganny 7-9, John Lockes 1-3

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A

Bennettsbridge W/o, Lisdowney (scr)

Erin[s Own 0-6, Clara 0-2

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B

Graignamanagh 2-5, Glenmore 2-4

Tullogher Rosbercon 3-6, Rower Inistioge 3-1

Kilmacow 6-6, Mooncoin 2-0

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A

Dicksboro 3-12, St Patrick's 2-2

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B

Carrickshock 3-3, Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-7

Fenians 3-9, Piltown 1-2

