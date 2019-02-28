Hennessy has contender in Easter Cup in Shelbourne Park

Kilkenny trainer Paul Hennessey remains in the race for the €50,000 Ladbrokes Easter Cup in Shelbourne Park ahead of semi-final weekend.

Priceless Verona made it through his second round heat in a time of 29.82. Priceless Verona will take to the traps for the Gowran-based trainer in trap 2 of the second of Saturday night’s semi finals.

The 2018 Derby finalists Magical Bale and Clona Blaze, Leger finalist Clonbrien Prince and 2018 Con and Annie Kirby winner Droopys Davy are among the notable names that will be taking their places in the traps on Saturday night.

The competition, ran over 550 yards, traditionally attracts the top Irish greyhounds in training, with this year’s winner receiving €25,000.

The Easter Cup is one of 14 Classic races in the Irish greyhound calendar and one of six to be held in Shelbourne Park, along with the Irish Greyhound Derby among others.

The final of the competition will be held on Saturday, March 9 at Shelbourne Park.

Semi-final 2 - 1 Gurteen Feather, 2 Priceless Verona, 3 Uncle Wexford, 4 Akelawre, 5 Lenson Blinder, 6 Clona Blaze.

