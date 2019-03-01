As you were, Cody tells his Kilkenny troops for visit to Wexford

Kilkenny have named an unchanged team from the one which started against Tipperary last weekend for Sunday’s crucial Allianz National Hurling League tie against Wexford in Innovate Wexford Park (2pm).

This is the first time in this campaign that Kilkenny have named an unchanged side. Not only is the team unchanged, everyone has been picked in the position they started in last weekend.

Both sides have scored two wins in the League to date. The winners on Sunday will shoot through to the quarter-finals, but the losers could miss the cut.

Kilkenny scored a thrilling win over Tipperary in Thurles last Sunday when two late points from long range frees by goalie, Eoin Murphy, earned them victory.

That win followed back-to-back defeats suffered against Clare and All-Ireland champions, Limerick.

Enda Morrissey, who was subbed off injured at half time in the Limerick match, has rejoined the squad for the visit to Wexford.

Kilkenny (SH v Wexford) - Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Conor Delaney, Tommy Walsh; Conor Fogarty, Paddy Deegan, Jason Cleere; Padraig Walsh, Alan Murphy; John Donnelly, Walter Walsh, Ger Malone; Billy Ryan, Liam Blanchfield, Martin Keoghan.

Subs - Enda Morrissey, Conor O’Shea, Conor Browne, Michael Cody, Richie Leahy, Richie Hogan, James Maher, Pat Lyng, Conor Martin, Luke Scanlon, Niall Brassil.

