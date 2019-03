All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results:

Allianz NHL, round 5

Kilkenny v Wexford called off because of bad weather. Refixed for this Sunday (2pm).

Masita All-Ireland colleges senior ‘B’ camogie final

Castlecomer CS 2-6, St Mary's, Nenagh 0-7

Top Oil Leinster post primary schools SHC Division B final

Castlecomer CS 3-19, St Benildus College (Dublin) 1-2

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship quarter-finals

Dicksboro 2-7, Muckalee 2-7

Mullinavat 2-6, O'Loughlin Gaels 1-9

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons IFC quarter-final

Piltown 3-5, Lisdowney 2-7

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football League

Mooncoin 2-12, Erin’s Own 2-8

JJ Kavanagh and Sons JFC quarter-final

Barrow Rangers 3-5, Graigue Ballycallan 1-7

JJ Kavanagh and sons JFC semi-final

Young Irelands 2-5, Tullaroan 1-8

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group A

James Stephens 4-8, Thomastown 1-5

Dicksboro W/o, O'Loughlin Gaels (scr)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group B

John Lockes 2-6, Piltown 0-9

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A

Graigue Ballycallan W/o, Lisdowney (scr)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B

Tullogher Rosbercon 3-5, Kilmacow 4-2

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A

St Patrick's 11-6, Cloneen/Railyard 0-2

Dicksboro W/o, Conahy Shamrocks (scr)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B

James Stephens 4-6, Carrickshock 0-3

Ballyhale Shamrocks 5-2, Fenians 2-7

