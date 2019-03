All the Kilkenny soccer fixtures

The following are the Kilkenny and District League soccer fixtures for the coming week:

FRIDAY

Under-11 David Doran Cup

Evergreen Athletic v Highview Athletic, 6.30pm.

Under-8 Schoolboys’ Development

Freebooters X4 v Thomastown X 3, Watershed.

SATURDAY

KCLR McCalmont Cup

Evergreen B v Deen Celtic B, 7.30pm.

Under-19 League

Lions v Callan United, 2.30pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Evergreen Athletic v Freebooters Athletic, 2.30pm.

Deen Celtic Athletic v East End United, 11am.

Lions v Thomastown Athletic, 12.45pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Evergreen Boys v Fort Rangers, 10.30am.

Paulstown 06 v Spa United, 11am.

Callan United v Deen Celtic Boys, 12.45pm.

Freebooters Boys v Highview Athletic, 1pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Highview Athletic v Evergreen United

Lions v Piltown

Spa United v Stoneyford United

Bridge United v Freebooters, 2.30pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Lions Athletic v Stoneyford Athletic, 2.30pm.

Evergreen Athletic v Freebooters Athletic, 3pm.

Bridge Athletic v Deen Celtic Athletic, 3.30pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Freebooters Boys v Highview Athletic, Watershed 2.30pm.

Callan United v Deen Celtic Boys, 2.30pm.

East End United v Evergreen Boys, 3pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Bridge Boys v Evergreen City, 2pm.

Stoneyford Boys v Thomastown Boys, 2.30pm.

Freebooters City v Paulstown 06, Watershed 4pm.

Under-11 David Doran Cup

Freebooters Boys v Thomastown Athletic, Watershed 12 noon.

East End United v Evergreen Boys, 11am.

Clover Boys v Deen Celtic Athletic, 11am.

Bridge Athletic v Callan Athletic, 11am.

Lions v Thomastown Boys, 11am.

Bridge Boys v Callan Boys, 12.15pm.

Clover Athletic v Freebooters Athletic, 12.30pm.

Paulstown 06 v Spa United, 12.45pm.

Deen Celtic Boys v Fort Rangers, 2pm.

Under-10 Schoolgirls’ League

Bridge United v Callan United

Freebooters v Lions

Piltown v Stoneyford United

Spa United v Thomastown United

Under-9 Schoolboys’ Development

Bridge United X4 v Evergreen X4, 10am.

Freebooters X2 v Stoneyford United X2, Watershed 10am.

Thomastown United X3 v Deen Celtic X2, 11am.

Spa United X2 v Callan United X3, 11am.

Clover United X2 v Freebooters X2, 11am.

Evergreen X4 v Lions X3, 12 noon.

Evergreen X4 v Highview Athletic X1, 12 noon.

SUNDAY

FAI Junior Cup

Evergreen v St Michael’s, 2pm.

KCLR McCalmont Cup

Fort Rangers v Freshford Town A, 11am.

Callan United v Castlewarren Celtic, 2.30pm.

Brookville v Newpark A, 11am.

St John’s v Highview Athletic B, 2.30pm.

East End United v Evergreen 46, 11am.

Tullaroan v Stoneyford United, 2.30pm.

Deen Celtic A v Bridge United A, 11am.

Brogmaker Division 3

Bridge United B v Newpark B, 2.30pm.

Women’s League

Lions v East End United, 2.30pm.

Leinster Under-19 Cup

Home Farm v Freebooters, 1pm.

Under-17 League

Highview Athletic v Evergreen A, 11am.

Under-15 Gaynor Cup

Kilkenny & DL v Galway, Derdimus 2pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Lions v Piltown, 12 noon.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1

Bridge United Athletic v Deen Celtic Athletic, 11am.

