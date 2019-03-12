Lamestep was a sure footed winner in Kilkenny

Friday night’s greyhounds racing card at St James Park featured 1o races.

Amongst them were three first round heats of the Sales Meeting @ Kky Track Novice Stake and the second semi-final of the Superior Product @ Stud a2 Stake which was a void race the previous Friday.

There was no disputing the performance of the night.

That came from The New Gang Syndicate’s Lamestep in the a2 semi-final. The race cut up to a four dog affair, but spectators were still treated to a great race.

Lamestep burst from traps and led Ballybough Murt around the first bend. The daughter of Tullymurry Act and Locnamon Sarah raced two lengths clear into the second and maintained that lead into the third.

Ballybough Murt finished well, but the David Flanagan trained Lamestep held on by two lengths in a brilliant 29.04.

In the novice heats there were wins for Lemon Liam, Lemon Peyton and Kilara Eazy.

Rathmoyle Fudge and Condor Sammy began best in the first race and they went to the bend together.

The latter got the bend and quickly skipped four lengths clear of Boru Slippy and Gooches Choice. The lead was up to five lengths by the third and Condor Sammy was in control.

Boru Slippy ran on late in the day, but Condor Sammy was home by two and a half lengths in a time of 30.16.

Fagans Frenchie went best to the bend in the first novice heat and got to the urn in front of Lemon Liam.

By the second there was little in it, but into the third Lemon Liam began to assert. A length up turning for home, Lemon Liam eased away to defeat Fagans Frenchie by two lengths in 29.95.

The second heat went the way of the Lemon prefix also, with Lemon Peyton dominating in 29.45.

After leading around the first bend, Lemon Peyton shot 12 lengths clear into the back stretch as her rivals tangled in behind.

From there Lemon Peyton would not be for catching. Live Jet made some late eye-catching progress but had to settle for a nine and a half length second behind the impressive winner.

Race four was a Sales Meeting @ Kky Track unraced 525 heat. It was level early doors. Kilara Eazy went on to get the bend before moving three lengths clear into the second.

Nametab Orphelia chased hard, but found herself four lengths adrift off the third.

The challenger finished with a flourish but the line came just in time for favourite backers as the Michael Donnelly trained Kilara Eazy held on by a half a length in 29.74.

The Murt Leahy trained Tommys Dream made all the running to land the fifth race.

After leading around the first, Tommys Dream moved three lengths clear of Spanko into the back stretch.

Spanko closed the gap to two lengths turning for home and kept on coming at Tommys Dream as the line approached.

Crossing the line Tommys Dream held sway by a length and a half in 29.77.

Odhrans Girl began best in the seventh race and led into the first.

It was bumping at the bend as Odhrans Girl slipped three lengths clear of Beautifulmorning into the second.

The lead was down to a length by the third with both Beautifulmorning and Clearly looking a danger in behind.

Odhrans Girl was passed by both on the dash to the line. Clearly looked the winner as the line loomed but one final surge got Beautifulmorning up by a short head in 29.75.

Random Teddy was the smart winner of the a3/a4 contest.

The victor started best and got the bend ahead of Cabra Mikey. It was between the bends that Random Teddy took control.

He raced clear down the far side, opening a five length lead into the third.

Mylane Lady came through late on to claim second spot, but Random Teddy had it in the bag by two lengths in 29.49.

Lemon George and McGregors Choice showed best in the ninth race with the former going on to lead around the first.

Two lengths clear of an improving Rosshill Jet at the second, Lemon George stormed down into the third to double his lead. Lemon George never let up and completed a double for trainer Murt Leahy by five lengths five lengths in 29.73.

Condor Judy returned to the track after a break and did so with a win. The speedy lady started best and led up and around the opening two bends.

Judy held a two length lead at the second bend, but Jaytee Sapphire close the gap. It was nip and tuck between the pair all the way to the line and they crossed together.

The verdict went to Condor Judy by a short head in 29.87, completing a first and last race double for the Condor Kennels.

