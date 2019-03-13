News from around Kilkenny golf clubs

Horse and carriage was the mode of transport as Lady Captain Jo Costigan and Captain Martin O’Neill arrived at Castlecomer GC to drive into office on Sunday.

The captains, who arrived to rapturous cheers from their families, friends and club members, were dressed in period costumes to mark the occasion.

Poor weather conditions did not hamper the spirits of those gathered, nor did it prevent both captains from having great drives. A nine-hole scramble was played in the morning, followed by the drive-in and a nine-hole scramble in the afternoon.

Results: 1 C. Kelly, A. Gilroy, T. Whelan N. Kinsella; 2 J. Brennan, G. Mealy, P. Roche, F. Campion; 3 M. O’Neill, S. Coogan, M. Furlong, U. Whelan; 4 S. Kennedy, M. O’Connor, P. Doheny, B. Owens.

LADIES: Ladies Get Into Golf starts on April 5. This is a six-week course, inclusive of four golf lessons with golf professional, and costs €50.

Registration is on Friday, April 5 at 7.30pm in the clubhouse. Further information from Honoria, tel 087-917157 or Helen, tel 087-2540726.

This is a great opportunity to take up golf, meet new people and have fun.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 4, 11, 24 and 26. The jackpot is now €10,600.

CLOSURE: Members are advised that, weather permitting, the course will close on Monday, April 1 and Tuesday, April 2 for pole-forking work to the greens.

SENIORS: The overnight rains stopped just in time to ensure that the seniors’ weekly 16-hole classic went ahead on Wednesday morning.

The 20 golfers who played were rewarded with a dry day and a course in fine condition. The scores returned were excellent.

Results: 1 Tommy O’Neill (8), Johnny Brennan (11), Paddy McGuinness (12), Ger Comerford (23), 73pts; 2 Murty Coonan (12), Kathleen Ryan (23), Richard Smeade (26), 73pts; 3 Christy Comerford (14), Michael Doheny (17), John Shore (30), 71pts.

SINGLES: Results, men’s 18-hole singles, March 9: 1 Michael O’Neill (7), 37pts (b6); 2 Tony Cooper (27), 37pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors classic. Meet at 9.30am for 10am tee-off. Saturday/Sunday: Open two-person team event (any combination). Monday: Men’s 18-hole open singles.

CALLAN

Scores were good despite the trying weather in the spring league competition at Callan GC.

Results: Cat A - 1 Sean Brett, 39pts. Cat B - 1 Benny McGuire, 41pts. Cat C - 1 Michael Foley, 40pts.

LADIES: Results, ladies 12-hole competition, March 5: 1 Betty McGrath, 25pts; 2 Anna Starr, 20pts (c/b); 3 Bernie Madigan, 20pts. The nine-hole competition was won by Patsy Murphy.

CLASSIC: The club’s annual Spring Classic will be held on May 3, 4 and 5. Intending golfers can check times with the office. All support is welcome.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 1, 20 and 23.

Consolation prizes (€30) went to John Walsh, Cathal Byrne and Paul Roche. The jackpot is now €1,350.

SENIOR LADIES: Results, senior ladies competition: 1 Maura O’Mahoney, 2 Mary Barry.

RGA: Results, RGA competition, March 5: 1 Denis Murphy, 25pts; 2 John Grace, 21pts; 3 Glenn Wilson, 18pts.

GOWRAN PARK

A number of new members have joined Gowran Park GC over the last few weeks.

Membership offers for new members continues. Full details are available from the golf office, tel 056-7726699.

SINGLES: Results, men’s 18-hole singles, March 10: Cat One - 1 Joe Colclough (12), 40pts; 2 Peter Donnelly (12), 37pts. Cat Two - 1 Joe Lannon (16), 38pts (c/b); 2 Mick Fitzpatrick (13), 38pts.

MEDAL: The March monthly medal competition will be held on March 23 and 24. The top 32 finishers will qualify for the matchplay singles.

WINTER: Golfers can claim back competition fees for the winter series weekly open singles competition if they become a member of the club by March 31. Entry fee is €20 Monday to Friday and €25 on Saturdays.

INTER-CLUB: Golfers who wish to represent the club in forthcoming inter-club competitions can put their names on the respective sheets in the clubhouse.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) to Friday: Winter Series weekly open singles (visitor €20). Saturday/Sunday: Members’ 18-hole fourball. Sunday: Men’s & Ladies 18-hole singles. Monday: Open singles (visitor €20).

RATHDOWNEY

Results, 18-hole singles stableford, Rathdowney GC, March 9 & 10: 1 Jason Moore (15), 37pts; 2 John Gorman (14), 37pts; gross John O’Malley (5), 29pts; 3 Donal Heaphy (18), 36pts.

SENIORS: Results, seniors competition, March 7: Cat A - 1 Matt Doyle, 25pts; 2 Timmy Williams, 25pts. Cat B - 1 Mick Gibbons, 26pts; 2 Jim Murphy, 21pts.

LOTTO: The golf club lotto jackpot is now €4,000.