Loreto Kilkenny sunk by late, late goal

Three minutes into ‘lost time’ the Loreto Secondary School, Kilkenny conceded a goal to St Brigid’s of Loughrea and they fell to a heartbreaking defeat in the Masita All-Ireland second level schools junior ‘A’ camogie All-Ireland final in Kilmallock.

The only time the losers were behind was when they conceded that late, late goal to Katie Gilchrist, who gave the ’keeper no chance with a cracking drive from 15 metres.

There was little or nothing between the teams throughout. A pointed free from Gilchrist ended the first half scoring with the Loreto leading by 2-4 to 1-2 as they turned around to face the breeze.

The Loreto were strong and disciplined in defence throughout the second half, and for most of the way they looked set to strike gold again. During an all action closing five minutes the Loreto charged forward and the St Brigid’s goal took some minding.

But Gilchrist had the final say, and after the puck-out for her goal the final whistle was blown.

SCORERS: St Brigid’s Katie Gilchrist (2-4); Caoimhe Starr, Andrea Comar (0-1 each). Loreto SS - Emma Manogue (1-3); Moya O’Brien (1-0); Claire Doheny, Asha McHardy (0-1 each).

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.