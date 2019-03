Two Kilkenny schools will be chasing All-Ireland hurling glory in O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday week.

Top winners in the All-Ireland colleges senior hurling Roinn A championship, St Kieran’s College will face the Presentation College, Athenry in what is a repeat of last year’s final. The throw-in will be at 3pm.

St Kieran’s will be chasing a 23rd success, while Athenry will be looking for their first title in what will be their third decider.

The double feature will get underway with Castlecomer Community School taking on St Raphael’s, Loughrea in the Roinn B senior hurling championship final (1pm).

The Castlecomer school will be hoping to complete a big double, having two the Roinn B senior camogie All-Ireland a few weeks ago.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.