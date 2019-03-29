FAI Camps will deliver a fun-filled summer for Kilkenny kids

The SportsDirect FAI Summer Soccer Schools are on the way back for another fun-filled period for boys and girls all around the country.

Bookings are now open for SportsDirect FAI Summer Soccer Schools, with more than 400 camps running nationwide from July 1 to August 23.

The hugely successful camps have continued to grow in size and popularity year on year. The camps aim to provide children between the ages of 6 and 14 the opportunity to attend a week-long football summer camp over the holiday period. Every year, boys and girls of all abilities turn out to enjoy five days of fun and football. It doesn't matter if the child is a beginner or more advanced with their skills, these camps ensure that all participants get involved and have fun.

Each participant receives an exclusive SportsDirect FAI Summer Soccer Schools kit, football, backpack and certificate.

Camps will be held in Kilkenny at the following locations:

Callan United, Fair Green, Callan from July 8 to 12

Freebooters, The Fair Green, Kilkenny, July 8 to 12

Freshford Town, Woodview, Freshford, July 15 to 19

Evergreen, Kells Road from July 15 to 19, August 12 to 16 and August 19 to 23

Stoneyford United, Community Centre, Stoneyford, July 22 to 26, August 12 to 16

Highview Athletic, Harristown, Graignamanagh July 29 to August 2

Paulstown 06, Paulstown, July 29 to August 2

Thomastown United, United Park, Thomastown, August 19 to 23

Camps will also be held at the home of Lions AFC in Durrow and at Ferrybank AFC from July 1 to 5 as well as Clover United's grounds in Rathdowney from July 29 to August 2.

All camps are fully inclusive. If children require additional assistance, no problem – we’ll get a coach in to specifically ensure that your son or daughter has a fantastic experience. Every child should have access to play football, and we recognise that sometimes it’s just a little extra assistance that will enable them to flourish.

"We are proud to partner again with the FAI Summer Soccer Schools for the fifth year in a row," said Leonard Brassel, Managing Director of SportsDirect Ireland. "It has been an amazing journey to see the growth of the Summer Soccer Schools throughout the country and be part of the commitment to grassroots football."

For more information or to make a booking visit www.summersoccerschools.ie