Soccer: Kilkenny & District League fixtures

The Kilkenny & District League's Oscar Traynor team will be gunning for a place in the final when they entertain Galway in the semi-final on Sunday.

The game, which will be played at Evergreen Park at 2pm, is the biggest fixture on a packed local schedule which also features the Henderson Shield final on Saturday.

With the longer evenings coming into play more midweek ties are also on the fixtures list as leagues reach crunch stages.

TUESDAY

Under-19 League

Evergreen B v Deen Celtic, 6.30pm.

Freebooters v Thomastown United, Fair Green 6.30pm.

Under-17 League

Stoneyford United v Evergreen A, 6.30pm.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Piltown v Thomastown United, 7pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

East End United v Bridge Athletic, 6.30pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Stoneyford Athletic v Evergreen Athletic, 6.30pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Evergreen Athletic v Lions, 6.30pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2

Bridge United Boys v Stoneyford Boys, 6.30pm.

WEDNESDAY

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Deen Celtic Athletic v Thomastown United, 6.45pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Highview Athletic v Evergreen Athletic, 6.30pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Evergreen Boys v Callan United, 6.30pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2A

Thomastown City v Fort Rangers Boys, 6.30pm.

THURSDAY

Under-19 League

Evergreen A v Stoneyford United, 6.30pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Spa United v Thomastown United, 7pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2

Freshford Town v Deen Celtic Boys, 6.30pm.

FRIDAY

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Deen Celtic Athletic v Thomastown Athletic, 7pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Freebooters Boys v Deen Celtic Boys, Watershed 7.15pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Bridge United Athletic v Freebooters Athletic, 6.30pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Callan United v Freebooters Boys, Fair Green 6.45pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2A

East End United v Freebooters Eagles, 6.30pm.

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League White

Evergreen Dynamos v Thomastown City, 6.30pm.

Under-11 David Doran Cup

Bridge Athletic v Evergreen Athletic, 6.45pm.

SATURDAY

Under-19 Henderson Shield final

Evergreen B v Freebooters, Derdimus 5pm.

Under-19 League

Thomastown United v Deen Celtic, 2.30pm.

Stoneyford United v Evergreen A, 2.30pm.

Under-17 SSE Airtricity League

Carlow Kilkenny v Cork City, Derdimus 2pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Lions v East End United, 11am.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Callan United v Highview Athletic, 11am.

Evergreen Boys v Spa United, 11am.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Thomastown United v Bridge United.

Lions v Evergreen United.

Highview Athletic v Stoneyford United.

Evergreen City v Piltown, 1pm.

Under-14 SFAI Under-14 Skechers John O’Shea Cup SE Region Semi-Final

Villa v East End United, 12.30pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Thomastown Athletic v Freebooters Athletic, 11am.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Callan United v Highview Athletic, 12.45pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Paulstown 06 v Stoneyford Boys, 11am.

Thomastown Boys v Evergreen City, 12.15pm.

Bridge Boys v Freebooters City, 12.45pm.

Under-13 SFAI Skechers Pat Kelly Cup SE Region Semi-Final

North End Utd v Evergreen A, 12 noon.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region Semi-Final

Bohemians v Stoneyford United, 12.30pm.

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League White

Freebooters City v Evergreen City, Watershed 11.30am.

Lions Boys v Evergreen Eagles, 12.45pm.

Bridge United v Freebooters Dynamos, 2.30pm.

Under-11 David Doran Cup

Fort Rangers v Freebooters Boys.

Evergreen Boys v Lions, 10.30am.

Spa United v Stoneyford Boys, 11am.

Clover Boys v East End United, 11am.

Stoneyford Athletic v Callan Athletic, 11am.

Thomastown Boys v Deen Celtic Athletic, 11am.

Thomastown Athletic v Callan Boys, 12.15pm.

Clover Athletic v Paulstown 06, 12.15pm.

Bridge Boys v Deen Celtic Boys, 1pm.

Under-10 Schoolgirls’ League

Bridge United v Freebooters.

Stoneyford United v Thomastown United.

Piltown v Spa United.

Callan United v Lions.

Under-10 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Paulstown X1 v Freshford X1, 12.30pm.

Under-9 Schoolboys’ Development

Thomastown United X3 v Stoneyford United X2, 10am.

Freebooters X2 v Bridge United X3, Watershed 10am.

Callan United X3 v Highview Athletic X2, 10am.

Deen Celtic X2 v Spa United X2, 1pm.

Lions X3 v Clover United X2, 2.30pm.

SUNDAY

FAI Oscar Traynor Trophy semi-final

Kilkenny v Galway, Kells Road 2pm.

Intosport.ie Division One

Stoneyford United v Bridge United A, 11am.

Freebooters B v Thomastown United B, 11am.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Newpark A v Evergreen 46, 11am.

Brogmaker Division Three

Tullaroan v Highview Athletic B, 11am.

Bridge United B v Paulstown 06, 2.30pm.

Division Two Ken & Michael Byrne Cup

Castlewarren Celtic v Freshford Town A, Watershed 2.30pm.

KCLR McCalmont Cup

Evergreen B v Ormonde Villa, 11am.

Women’s League

Freebooters v East End United, 2.30pm.

Under-17 League

Lions v Highview Athletic, 2.30pm.

Thomastown United v Freebooters, 2.30pm.

Under-15 Girls Gaynor Cup

Kilkenny & DL v Galway, Derdimus 2pm.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region Semi-Final

Evergreen v Dungarvan United, 12 noon.

MONDAY

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Freebooters v Bridge United, Watershed 6.30pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Evergreen Boys v Deen Celtic Athletic, 6.30pm.

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

Under-19 League

Deen Celtic v Freebooters, 6.30pm.

Thomastown United v Stoneyford United, 6.30pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Bridge Athletic v Freebooters Athletic, 7pm.

Under-15 St Canice's Credit Union Division 1A

Paulstown 06 v Fort Rangers, 7pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Lions Athletic v Deen Celtic Athletic, 6.45pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Spa United v Evergreen Boys, 6.30pm.

Freebooters Boys v Deen Celtic Boys, Watershed 7pm.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Bridge Athletic v Stoneyford Athletic, 6.45pm.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Evergreen B v Evergreen A, 7pm.