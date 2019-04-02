Kilkenny greyhounds: Skywalker Rafa scores again

There was another bumper card featured at Kilkenny greyhound track on Friday night when the four second round heats of the McCalmont Cup Stake were run and were joined by some impressive pup events.

The Frightful Flash Kennels McCalmont Cup saw Skywalker Rafa in the winners enclosure for the second week in-a-row.

Trained by Michael J Donovan for Ray Patterson, the son of Laughill Blake and Coolavanny Royce started fast and led Kylehill Mozart into the first bend.

Skywalker Rafa moved four lengths clear into the back straight as Town Jaco improved in behind. Town Jacko tried to close the gap into the third, but Skywalker Rafa was in full flight and in control.

Town Jacko kept on trying but Skywalker Rafa easily booked his semi-final spot by five lengths in 28.90.

The other second round heat winners were Pudgie Budgie, Sober Escape and Wee Puma.

In the first race Giggidy God led up from trap 3, getting the bend in front of So Its Cain.

The leader moved five lengths clear into the second as Condor Merlin went in pursuit.

The challenger shaved a length off into the third and kept coming at Giggidy God up the home straight. Condor Merlin got up to win by three quarters of a length in 29.91.

Race two was Paradise Madison @ Stud Open unraced 525.

In the first of these novice heats, Ratchies Slimjim led Kilara Jessie up from trap two.

All change

After getting the bend, Slimjim held a length advantage out of the second. It was all change into the third as Kilara Jessie charged into a two length lead.

The Michael Donnelly trained Kilara Jessie cleared away to defeat Ratchies Slimjim by six and a half lengths in 29.48.

Race three was another one in this event. There was a three way go for the early lead in the second heat between Trooper Thornton, Danski Dan and Music Master.

Danski Dan went on and held a half a length lead over Music Master at the second.

Music Master edged into the lead by the third. The pair tangled between the closing two and both lost momentum.

In the latter stages, Music Master, trained by Murt Leady, held sway to see off Danski Dan by two lengths in 29.62.

The third novice heat saw Tomahurra Emer make every yard of the running.

After leading around the first bend, Emer held a four length lead over the improving Barefoot Adonis into the second.

Barefoot Adonis closed the gap to two lengths into the third but had done a lot of running to get there and he had no more to give on the run home.

Stayed away

Tomahurra Emer stayed away to win by two lengths in 30.05.

Race five was a Frightful Flash Kennels McCalmont Cup a1 heat.

The Paul Hennessy trained Pudgie Budgie continued to make his case in the McCalmont Cup. After a level start, Lemon Hazel led up on the rails.

The leader moved two lengths clear into the back straight, but Pudgie Budgie was tracking her every move.

Pudgie Budgie took over into the third bend and then streaked clear to win by four lengths in 29.06.

The third heat saw Jacobs Deed and Random Jet battle it out for much of the contest.

The former held a half-length lead at the second but by the third they were locked together once more.

In behind the pair Sober Escape was making eye catching progress. The Karol Ramsbottom trained Sober Escape swept by his two rivals late on to win by five lengths in 29.45.

Race eight was a Frightful Flash Kennels McCalmont Cup heat, the fourth and final one which was won by Wee Puma.

The winner was up front from the start and built up a three length lead over Carrigoon Risk and Rastafari Bob into the back stretch.

The challengers shaved a length off into the third, but Wee Puma was still full of running.

Carrigoon Risk kept trying to close the gap, but the Frank Seery trained Wee Puma took the win by a length and a half in 29.17.

Took a flyer

Bogger Ophelia took a flyer from trap four in race nine and led her rivals a merry dance from start to finish.

After storming around the first bend, Bogger Ophelia was seven lengths clear into the back straight.

Coolside Walker remained seven lengths adrift into the third and though he closed somewhat late on, Bogger Ophelia was always winning.

Bogger Ophelia won by two and a half lengths in 29.38.

In race ten (a2 525) Condor Judy won for the second time in three starts since returning from a break.

The prolific lady led up from trap six, and with no challenger emerging on her inner, she scooted well clear down the far side.

Condor Judy was chased home by Barbergreen, but she had three and a half lengths to spare in 29.49.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.