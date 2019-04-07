Richie Hogan pulls up with an injury

For the second time in a week a member of the Kilkenny senior hurling panel has been laid low by injury.

Today former Hurler of the Year, Richie Hogan, pulled up and left the field in a senior hurling league match against Erin's Own (Castlecomer).

The Danesfort attacker, who saw little action during the recent National League when he rested a long standing back injury, looked to be going well until he withdrew from the game after 22 minutes.

The player took no further part in the match, and during the second half he worked the sideline encouraging his colleagues, who were eventually beaten by 3-14 to 0-17.

The news from the Danesfort camp was that Hogan could not continue because of injury, which could leave him facing a battle to regain fitness before the Leinster championship.

The Cats face Dublin in Nowlan Park on Saturday, May 11 in the Leinster Round Robin series.

Earlier in the week James Maher picked up an ankle injury, and he will be sidelined for eight to ten weeks.

