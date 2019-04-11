Danesfort GAA have ambitious plans for the future

Danesfort GAA club have unveiled proposals for a major development they hope will help cater for future needs of the community in the parish.

The plans centre around a building complex at the club’s near 10-acre grounds that skirt the main Waterford Road about five miles from Kilkenny City.

The single-storey complex would include four dressing-rooms, gymnasium, a 35x25m indoor astro turf arena, referees room, kitchen, reception area and shop and would be wheelchair accessible throughout.

The plans for the development, with a miniature make-up of the proposed building on display, were outlined at an information meeting in the local Community Centre on Friday night, and they were given a warm welcome by the good attendance.

Go to tender

There were no costings for the proposed project, which has been shown to officers of the County Board.

The meeting was told the development could cost “well over €1-million” to complete, and the project should be ready to go to tender in six weeks or so.

“We have been talking about something like this for a long time, and it is getting to an exciting time now,” insisted club chairman, Finbarr Kelly, when he welcomed the attendance.

Development Committee chairman, Anthony Dunne, outlined the history of the club purchasing its current grounds in two separate lots and how developments like the founding of a Juvenile Committee helped Danesfort prosper on the field.

He said the idea was that the proposed new building would be a facility to be used by the community, a live building.

Thriving

He said there was a thriving Community Centre in the parish, and the GAA club could learn from the people involved there how best to make a success of the proposed new building.

The walking/running track that runs the perimeter of the grounds was used by the community, and the new development was being viewed in much the same manner.

“There is nothing wrong with having a dream, and we have one,” Mr Dunne insisted. “There is nothing there that cannot be achieved.

“We are a GAA club, and the emphasis will always remain on games, but this is something that would have benefits for the community.”

He said members of the Development Committee travelled to around 20 clubs to see what other GAA outfits had and were doing, and the story everywhere was to “go for it, and don’t build small”.

The meeting was told that the project would be granted aided all the way, with funding available through the GAA and Lottery as well as other sources.

The proposal is to site the building at the northern end of the old pitch, with an access road from the current entrance up along the Waterford Road side of the grounds.

Committee

The Development Committee behind the project includes Anthony Dunne (chairman), Ray Cuddihy, John O’Keeffe, Finbarr Kelly, Michael Corr (club treasurer), Sharon Tierney, Sandra Kennedy, Brian McCormack, Peter Davis, Shane Sinnott and Bartley Reddy.

