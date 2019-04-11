Dublin grab late draw in camogie clash with Cats

Kilkenny and Dublin played a very entertaining draw in the Leinster camogie under-16 A championship match in O’Toole Park in Crumlin.

The teams provided plenty of entertainment and there no shortage of skills. The hosts enjoyed a bit of a break when awarded an injury time free to level a game neither side deserved to lose.

Dublin were first off the scoring mark. Ellie Young cracked home a goal in the fourth minute. The game was played at a hectic pace with play moving from end to end. Both sides registered two points each through Sarah Barcoe and Keara Ryan for Kilkenny and Annabelle Timothy and Ashling Gannon for Dublin to leave the score at 1-2 to 0-2 by the 12th minute.

The visitors hit a purple patch when scoring four unanswered points by Leah Brett (2), Hannah Cooney and Keara Ryan.

The home side bounced back with Ellie Young and Ashling Gannon firing over a point each before Emma Diamond shot a second goal to see the Dubs leading by four five minutes off the interval.

Kilkenny closed the half with Kiera Ryan shooting two points to leave the half time score at 2-4 to 0-8 in favour of the hosts.

Within a minute of the restart the Dubs went ahead by four points when Emma Diamond and Ellie Young scored a point each.

Kate Lyng (K) and Ellie Young (D) traded points before Cria Langton scored a fine goal for Kilkenny on the 37th minute mark.

Kilkenny appeared to take control when Kiera Ryan, Sarah Barcoe and Leah Brett scored a point each to put them in front by two points with eight minutes remaining.

Ellie Young (D) and Kiera Ryan (K) swopped points, and with time running out the visitors conceded two frees which allowed the home side level with Ellie Young hitting the target twice.

In injury time, Kiera Ryan put Kilkenny ahead when she shot over the bar only to see the home side level the match with a late point from Ellie Young.

SCORERS: Kilkenny - Keara Ryan (0-7, four frees); Leah Brett (0-3); Cria Langton (1-0); Sarah Barcoe (0-2); Hannah Cooney, Kate Lyng (0-1 each). Dublin - Ellie Young (1-7, six points frees); Emma Diamond (1-1); Ashling Gannon (0-2); Annabelle Timothy (0-1).

Kilkenny - Alisson Donnely; Niamh Phelan, Hannah Larkin, Aine Kirwan; Ellie Peters, Patsy Kenny, Kate McCluskey (capt); Sarah Barcoe, Sontae Jackson; Bri O’Donoghue, Anna Doheny, Keara Ryan; Roisin Ahern, Hannah Cooney, Leah Brett.

Subs - Cria Langton for R. Ahearne; Kate Lyng for A. Doheny; Marie Clare O’Dwyer for B. O’Donoghue; Cliodha O’Shea for H. Cooney; Eva Collins, Amy Lehane, Aine Doyle.

Dublin - Laura Grendon; Robyn Buckley, Sinéad Rogers, Lily Rooney; Caitriona McMahon, Claire Gannon, Millie Reid; Lauren Dawson, Phoebe Shannon; Lucy Quinn, Ashling Gannon, Annabelle Timothy; Ellie Kane, Ellie Young, Emma Diamond.

Subs - Aisling O’Neill for E. Kane; Niamh Crowley for R. Buckley; Eile O’Ceallaigh for E. Diamond; Eille O’Connor for S. Rogers; Róisín Ní Chathasaigh for P. Shannon.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.