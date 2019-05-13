All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:

Leinster SHC

Kilkenny 2-23, Dublin 1-21

Electric Ireland Leinster MHC

Kilkenny 5-29, Offaly 1-9

British JFC

Kilkenny 3-16, Warwickshire 0-6

St Canice's Credit Union County League Division 1

O'Loughlin Gaels 3-13, Erin’s Own 0-15

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group A

Dicksboro 2-22, Windgap 2-16

Conahy Shamrocks 5-20, O'Loughlin Gaels 3-18

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group B

Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-14, Blacks and Whites 0-17

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group c

Graignamanagh 0-11, Mooncoin 0-11

Piltown 1-34, Naomh Moling 2-7

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group D

Slieverue 2-21, Galmoy 1-10

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group E

James Stephens 1-16, St Patrick's 1-14

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group F

Cloneen 1-15, Bagenalstown Gaels GAA 2-11

Barrow Rangers 1-25, Clara 2-13

J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League

Erin’s Own 2-25, Graigue Ballycallan 3-12

Dunnamaggin 1-16, Thomastown 1-15

Mooncoin 4-21, Conahy Shamrocks 0-6

Tullaroan 3-12, James Stephens 3-11

Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League

Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-12, Emeralds 0-14

Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group A

St Martin's 1-18, Mooncoin 2-4

Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling D Group C

Cloneen/Railyard 3-16, John Lockes 0-9

Kilkenny Honda Centre Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling League

O'Loughlin Gaels 4-18, Thomastown 1-10

Dicksboro 2-14, James Stephens 0-11

Mooncoin 5-12, Piltown 1-14

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling B League Group A

Carrickshock W/o, St Lachtain's (scr)

Erin’s Own 1-18, Graignamanagh 3-11

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling B League Group B

St Martin's 2-13, Dicksboro 2-6

Glenmore 0-28, Graigue Ballycallan 0-6

Danesfort 4-23, Conahy Shamrocks 1-12

St Martin's 2-10, Tullogher Rosbercon 1-9

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group A

Emeralds W/o, Blacks and Whites (scr)

Blacks and Whites 5-16, Fenians 3-6

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn A Hurling League

O'Loughlin Gaels 9-20, Clara 0-3

Mt Leinster Rangers 2-18, James Stephens 2-7

Dicksboro 5-14, Naas 1-17

James Stephens 2-12, O'Loughlin Gaels 0-15

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A

Dunnamaggin 6-6, Graignamanagh 4-6

Kilmacow 11-22, Thomastown 2-5

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group B

Tullogher Rosbercon 5-14, Piltown 2-7

Emeralds 3-14, Bennettsbridge 1-12

St Martin's 5-17, Danesfort 3-7

Tullogher Rosbercon 4-12, Emeralds 2-18

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League Group A

Dicksboro 4-8, Naomh Bríd 2-9

Naomh Bríd 1-7, St Lachtain's 1-6

Dicksboro 3-8, Lisdowney 3-7

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League Group B

Mooncoin 4-5, James Stephens 1-3

Barrow Rangers W/o, Carlow Town HC (scr)

Mooncoin W/o, St. Patrick's (scr)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League 13 A Side

Conahy Shamrocks 2-12, Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-8

Carrickshock 9-13, Blacks and Whites 0-8

Slieverue 1-0, Naomh Eoin 0-0

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C FC final

St Patrick's 5-6, James Stephens 2-4

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Tommy O Brien Cup 12-15 A Side

Coon Muckalee NS 5-12, Freshford NS 1-4

Windgap NS 4-5, Lisdowney NS 3-3

