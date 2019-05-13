All the Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:
Leinster SHC
Kilkenny 2-23, Dublin 1-21
Electric Ireland Leinster MHC
Kilkenny 5-29, Offaly 1-9
British JFC
Kilkenny 3-16, Warwickshire 0-6
St Canice's Credit Union County League Division 1
O'Loughlin Gaels 3-13, Erin’s Own 0-15
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group A
Dicksboro 2-22, Windgap 2-16
Conahy Shamrocks 5-20, O'Loughlin Gaels 3-18
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group B
Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-14, Blacks and Whites 0-17
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group c
Graignamanagh 0-11, Mooncoin 0-11
Piltown 1-34, Naomh Moling 2-7
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group D
Slieverue 2-21, Galmoy 1-10
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group E
James Stephens 1-16, St Patrick's 1-14
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group F
Cloneen 1-15, Bagenalstown Gaels GAA 2-11
Barrow Rangers 1-25, Clara 2-13
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League
Erin’s Own 2-25, Graigue Ballycallan 3-12
Dunnamaggin 1-16, Thomastown 1-15
Mooncoin 4-21, Conahy Shamrocks 0-6
Tullaroan 3-12, James Stephens 3-11
Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League
Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-12, Emeralds 0-14
Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group A
St Martin's 1-18, Mooncoin 2-4
Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling D Group C
Cloneen/Railyard 3-16, John Lockes 0-9
Kilkenny Honda Centre Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling League
O'Loughlin Gaels 4-18, Thomastown 1-10
Dicksboro 2-14, James Stephens 0-11
Mooncoin 5-12, Piltown 1-14
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling B League Group A
Carrickshock W/o, St Lachtain's (scr)
Erin’s Own 1-18, Graignamanagh 3-11
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling B League Group B
St Martin's 2-13, Dicksboro 2-6
Glenmore 0-28, Graigue Ballycallan 0-6
Danesfort 4-23, Conahy Shamrocks 1-12
St Martin's 2-10, Tullogher Rosbercon 1-9
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group A
Emeralds W/o, Blacks and Whites (scr)
Blacks and Whites 5-16, Fenians 3-6
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn A Hurling League
O'Loughlin Gaels 9-20, Clara 0-3
Mt Leinster Rangers 2-18, James Stephens 2-7
Dicksboro 5-14, Naas 1-17
James Stephens 2-12, O'Loughlin Gaels 0-15
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A
Dunnamaggin 6-6, Graignamanagh 4-6
Kilmacow 11-22, Thomastown 2-5
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group B
Tullogher Rosbercon 5-14, Piltown 2-7
Emeralds 3-14, Bennettsbridge 1-12
St Martin's 5-17, Danesfort 3-7
Tullogher Rosbercon 4-12, Emeralds 2-18
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League Group A
Dicksboro 4-8, Naomh Bríd 2-9
Naomh Bríd 1-7, St Lachtain's 1-6
Dicksboro 3-8, Lisdowney 3-7
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League Group B
Mooncoin 4-5, James Stephens 1-3
Barrow Rangers W/o, Carlow Town HC (scr)
Mooncoin W/o, St. Patrick's (scr)
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League 13 A Side
Conahy Shamrocks 2-12, Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-8
Carrickshock 9-13, Blacks and Whites 0-8
Slieverue 1-0, Naomh Eoin 0-0
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C FC final
St Patrick's 5-6, James Stephens 2-4
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Tommy O Brien Cup 12-15 A Side
Coon Muckalee NS 5-12, Freshford NS 1-4
Windgap NS 4-5, Lisdowney NS 3-3
