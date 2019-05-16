Remember to feed scores into system Kilkenny golf club members told

Members of Kilkenny golf club have been reminded that if they play in an Open singles competition there is no need to enter their score on the away Scoresheet.

Golfnet will automatically update the club.

Members who feature in fourball, Classics or other team events must report their score on the Scoresheet if they finish in the top three places.

JUNIOR SCRATCH CUP: On Sunday Alan O’Rourke will attempt to retain the Junior scratch trophy.

The Kilkenny Block Company sponsored Junior Scratch Cup will be held on Sunday and will be played over 36 holes.

With a handicap limit of 4-9, the 36 hole competition will have a shotgun start at 8.45am.

The afternoon session will commence at 1.45pm.

The time sheet is full and a standby list is in operation.

OPEN WEEK: The timesheets for Open Week, which will be held from May 24 to June 3, are now live for online bookings or through the office.

MIXED FOURSOMES: The closing date for the club mixed foursomes is Tuesday.

The draw will be made on Wednesday evening, May 22.

If anyone is interested there are a few ladies looking for playing a partner.

The cost of entry is €12 per pairing. The entry fee should be put in an envelope and handed into the bar.

Only paid up pairings will be entered in the draw.

MATCHPLAY: Participants in the various club Matchplay competitions must adhere to the time frame set out for each competition.

The club has expressed disappointed that nine matches in the singles still have to be played.

The date for completion of the first round was last Friday.

R&A QUALIFIER: This Saturday and Monday, Kilkenny golf club will host the qualifying round of the R&A nine hole competition.

The format will be a nine hole Stableford competition for ladies and gents.

The respective winners will form a team to contest the Southern regional finals in Tipperary golf club on Friday, June 14.

The regional winners will play in Royal Portrush where the GB&I final takes place ahead of the British Open in July.

REPAIR SESSION: Divot repair sessions recommenced this week (Tuesday). They will continue throughout the season.

Volunteers are requested to support this initiative by turning up on Tuesdays at 7pm.

TROLLY SHED: Any trollies which were left in the old buggy shed have been removed to the old machinery shed at the back of the 18th green.

TEAM RESULTS: The Kilkenny Provincial Towns team scored a resounding 6.5 to 2.5 win over Tulfarris on Sunday.

Managers - John Byrne and Derek O’Gorman.

The qualifiers for the Pierce Purcell were hosted by Abbeyleix at the weekend.

With just four teams going forward to the semi-finals, Kilkenny came up short of the cut off mark by two shots.

Panel - Paddy Smee, Morgan Doyle, Pierce Cullen, Joe O’Neill, Shane Knox, Jack McNamara, Ollie Cullen, Patrick Walshe, Eugene Buckley, Pat Collins, John Martin, Mark Trimble, Derek Cleere, Brendan Cleere, Jerry Rowe, Damien McLoughlin.

Managers - Brian Cullen/ Seamus Rochford.

COURSE NEWS: Members have been reminded to replace divots and pitch marks and to rake the bunkers.

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, Monday, May 11, 12, 13 Monthly Medal, 1 Paschal Connolly (14) 68; 2 Anthony Cleere (4) 70 (b3); 3 Joe Casey (12) 70; gross, Harry Duggan (sce) 70; 4 Pat Hickey (12), 70 (b9); 5 Luke Kelly (5) 70 (b9); 6 Liam O’Grady (10) 70.

Category 1 (15-19) Willie Horgan (15) 71; Category 2 (20+) Henk van der Puil (26) 71.

CSS - Saturday 73; Sunday 72; Monday 73.

Two's Club - 6th Anthony Cleere, Peter Walsh (jnr); 10th Neil Loy, Mark Shortall, Thomas Buckley, Leo Hennessey, Jerry Kirby, Sam Dunlop; 15th Gerry Stewart, Charlie Browne; 17th Mark Shortall, Ivan Brown, Eamon Brennan.

Each 'Two' receives €18.20 credit in the Pro Shop.

Man of the week was Aidan Phelan, who shot a hole in one at the 17th. His share of the pot was €118.60.

Saturday social mixed golf, 12 hole Waltz, 1 Willie Murphy, Breda Comerford, Patricia O’Sullivan 49; 2 Ollie Cullen, Imelda Pollock, Catherine King 48; 3 Martin Duggan, Ann B. Murphy, Amy Keating 47

Martin Duggan played very well, achieved three birdies in his first seven holes.

Senior gents, May 9, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Pat Drennan, Kevin Donohue, Michael O'Sullivan, Brendan Graham 62; 2 Michael Grant, Billy Burke, Pat O'Shea, Joe O'Driscoll 60 (b6); 3 Gerry Leahy, Reay Brandon, Eugene Orr, Jack Nolan 60; 4 Willie 'B' Murphy, Jim Meredith, Roger Ryan, Tony Joyce 59 (b6); 5 Jim Ryan, Phillip O'Neill, Jim Treacy, Joe Nolan 59; 6 Martin Mullane, Peter Ryan, Oliver Duggan, Tom Keating 58; 7 Pat Foley, Martin Murphy, Chris Kelly, Liam Barry 58.

Seventy-one players took part.

Round 2 of the ‘Golfer of the Year’ singles competition - Category 1 winner, Martin Mullane (19) 28pts; Category 2 winner, Roger Ryan (23) 27pts.

The seniors next competition is on Thursday. Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

The May diary is - Monday, May 27, Open Week senior men’s competition.

Entries are via Golf Club BRS system only. This is not a Society event.

On Thursday, May 30 there is no competition due to Open Week.

June diary - Wednesday, June 5, seniors day moved forward because Kilkenny College Classic is booked for the Thursday; Monday, June 10, away outing to New Ross; Thursday, June 20, club Captain Mark Grant’s prize to the seniors and Golfer of the year, round 3.

Results May 13 away outing to Faithlegg, 18 hole Stableford, 1 Paddy Smee, Jim Meredith, Brendan McIntyre, Dermot Moloney 77 (b9); 2 Noel Skehan, Donie Butler, Tom Keating, Gerry Bowe 77; 3 Pat Foley, Michael McCarthy, Pat O'Shea, Joe Nolan 75 (b9); 4 Michael Hayes, Tom Brett, Jerry O'Dwyer, Liam Barry 75; 5 Michael Grant, Martin Mullane, Michael Cody, Roger Ryan 74; 6 Willie Leahy, Reay Brandon, Eddie Geraghty, Tony Joyce 74; 7 Matt Ruth, John O'Regan, Pat O'Briain, Martin Kelly 73.

Sixty players took part.

Tom Gunning shot an Eagle on 8th.

LADIES CLUB: Kilkenny play in the mid-Leinster Senior Cup in Courtown on Saturday and Sunday (1.30pm).

Team - Mary Dowling (scr), Jan Browne (2), Mary Leahy Browne (4), Sarah Molloy (5), Niamh Kelly (7).

Reserves - Anne Smee (5), Bridie McGarry (9).

Managers - Mary Dowling and Mary Norton.

Kilkenny received a bye on Saturday morning. They play the winners of the Tullamore versus Arklow match in the afternoon.

TEAM RESULTS: With Thurles having home advantage (three matches), it was always going to be a tough task for the Kilkenny Revive Active ladies team.

Thurles won two home matches, which made it essential for Kilkenny to keep a clean sheet at home. The result was confirmed when Kilkenny lost one game.

The final match was called in from the 18th with Kilkenny one down.

Team (home) Niamh Kelly and Margaret McCreery; Bridie McGarry and Stella Coughlan; away, Phyl Doyle and Breda Roche; Margaret Cuddihy and Josephine Leahy; Mary Norton and Annette Stapleton.

Reserves - Mary Leahy Browne, Brigid Norwood, Ann Widger, Catherine King, Patricia O’Sullivan.

Managers - Mary Hickey and Barbara Teehan.

Results ladies PGA Tankard, May 7, 1 Mary Corcoran (31) 38pts; 2 Helen Butler (21) 37pts (b9); gross, Orla Dunphy (1) 36pts; 3 Catherine Griffin (21) 37pts (b9); 4 Eileen Duggan (17) 37pts (b9); 5 Elizabeth Neary (18) 37pts; 6 Stella Coughlan (18) 36pts (b9).

Ladies 9 hole Stableford, 1 Adrienne Walsh (26) 18pts; 2 Mary O Connell (40) 17pts.

Seniors, May 9, nine hole competition, 1 Paula Bradbury, Peggy Murray, Kathleen Price 37; 2 Joan Cashin, May Moynihan, Breda Comerford, Mary Feighery 33; 3 Ann Gunning, Margaret Harmer, Hilda Richardson 32; 4 Nuala Crotty, Greta Nicholson, Marie Curran.

Twenty-eight members played.

May 2, 13 hole competition, 1 Mary Prendergast, Kathleen Gaffney, Mary O’Connell 59; 5 Nuala Crotty, Peggy Murray, Margaret Harmer 49; 6 Jane Duggan, Ann Gubbins, Teresa Brandon, Marie Curran 48; 7 Catherine Barrett, Kathleen Price, Margaret McDonnald 46; 8 Bridget Norwood, Mary Browne, Trish Leech 43.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE CLUB: After a gripping battle with Castlecomer on Sunday, the Kilkenny under-15 team succumbed to a developing Castlecomer team.

The boys fought hard and for a long time it looked like they were going to get a win.

Giving away five shots to his opponent, Sean Keenan (home) was beaten on the 19th after a very tight affair. He finally lost out having to give a shot on the 19th hole.

Billy Fitz (home) played some solid stuff, winning his match convincingly 4/3.

James O’Shea (away) narrowly lost on the 18th. This was a great performance for James’ in his first time representing the club.

David Mulrooney (away) took his match to the 20th before his opponent left a lengthy putt dead to seal the win.

Again, another great performance for a lad in his first outing with the club.

Shane Glynn (away) picked up a great win, out-playing his opponent on the 18th and finishing with a solid par.

Team - home, Billy FitzPatrick, Sean Keenan; away, David Mulrooney, Shane Glynn, James O’Shea.

Managers - Michael Keenan (away) and Nicky Glynn (home).

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 7 to 8.20am members time, 9.32 to 9.56am Ladies Into Golf, 10.28 to 10.44am visitors, 1 to 2.20pm members time, 6.04 to 7pm Ladies Into Golf; Thursday, 7 to 8.20am members time, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.32pm senior gents, 1.40 to 2.28pm members time; Friday, 7 to 8.20am members time, 10.20 to 10.52am members time, 11. to 11.56am visitors, 1 to 2.28pm members time, 2.44 to 4.04pm Society; Saturday, 7 to 8.36am members time, 8.44 to 9.16am ladies and gents R&A nine hole Qualifier, 9.24am to 1pm Society/visitors, 1.08 to 1.56pm members time, 2.04 to 2.36pm visitors, 2.44 to 5.32pm ladies and gents R&A nine hole Qualifier; Sunday 7.32am to 5pm Kilkenny Block Company, Junior Scratch Cup; Monday, 7 to 9am members time, 10.36 to 10.52am visitors, 1 to 2.20pm members time, 2.28 to 5.32pm gents R&A nine hole Qualifier, 6.04 to 6.36pm Provincial Towns Cup practice; Tuesday, 7 to 8.20am members time, 8.28 to 9.40am ladies 18 holes, 9.48 to 10.20am ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 12.20 to 1.32pm ladies 18 holes, 1.40 to 2.20pm ladies 18 and line hole draw, 4.04 to 5.48pm ladies 18 hole, 6.04 to 6.52pm Jimmy Bruen practice; Wednesday, May 22, 7 to 8.20am members time, 8.28am to 5.40pm ladies and gents Open singles, 5.48 to 7.57pm Ladies Into Golf.

