Kilkenny hurling greats switch sport for Freebooters' charity tournament

Some of Kilkenny' s sporting greats will be putting their boots on again next week - and all for a good cause.

Senior hurling legends Tommy Walsh, Jackie Tyrrell, Eoin Larkin and JJ Delaney will join former colleague Martin Comerford on his old stomping ground of the Fair Green when they guest at the Aaron Molloy Memorial Day Soccer Tournament on Saturday.

The tournament, organised by Freebooters, will start at 4pm. Games will be 20 minutes a half, with Andy Comerford and Brian Hogan also among the cast of players.

Following the fun and games Egan's Bar on John Street will be the destination for post-match refreshments. Proceeds from the day will go to Teac Tom.

See Freebooters Facebook page for more details.