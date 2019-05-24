Kilkenny ladies make All-Ireland golf finals

The Kilkenny ladies, after received a bye on Saturday morning, were drawn against Tullamore in the quarter-finals of the Senior Cup, mid-Leinster final in Courtown.

Kilkenny secured victory with comfortable wins for Mary Dowling, Mary Leahy Brown, Niamh Kelly.

Jan Brown and Sarah Molloy were up in their matches when called in.

In the semi-finals on Sunday morning Kilkenny faced Wexford. They won again, with Mary Dowling, Jan Browne and Mary Leahy Browne securing the points. Sarah Molloy and Niamh Kelly were called in.

In the final in the afternoon the ladies faced the 2018 mid-Leinster champions, The Heath.

Mary Leahy Browne and Orla Dunphy gave the team a huge boost by securing early victories with 7/5 and 5/3 wins respectively.

Sarah Molloy lost but Jan Browne secured the necessary point for victory. Mary Dowling’s match was called in from the 20th hole.

The ladies all played excellent golf. They were made earn their place in the All-Ireland final, which will be in Killarney on Friday, August 23.

Managers - Mary Dowling and Mary Norton.

SCRATCH CUP: The Kilkenny Junior Scratch Cup, sponsored by Kilkenny Block Company, was played at the weekend.

A large field of 69 players teed off in the shot gun start.

After Round 1 there was a three way tie at the top with Callan member, Nicholas Walsh, Alan O’Rourke (defending champion) and Simon Cullen all posting one over.

Round 2 took it’s toll on several of the pacesetters. Nicholas Walsh kept his cool and added a four over to win by two shots from Kilkenny’s James Crotty, who added a second round of three over to add to his opening 75.

BARTON CUP: The Kilkenny men’s Barton Shield team made the short trip to Mount Juliet for the qualifiers at the weekend.

Kilkenny secured the final qualifying place with a score of 155, three shots behind leaders Rosslare, who they faced in the first sem-final on Sunday morning. Courtown played Enniscorthy in the second semi.

Kilkenny secured their place in the afternoon final with a solid five up victory. They faced Enniscorthy.

Kilkenny gave their all in the final, coming up short by the narrowest of margins.

Harry Duggan and Derek O’Gorman won their match one up.

The second match, involving Craig Martin and Neville Coen, was decided on the 18th. Enniscorthy secured a win with a par and a two hole victory, meaning they clinched the title by one hole.

Manager - Richard Duggan.

RESULTS: Sunday, Kilkenny Block company, Junior Scratch Cup, 1 Nicholas Walsh (6), Callan 72+75 (147); 2 James Crotty (5), (K) 75+74 (149); 3 Sam Dunlop (5), jnr Kilkenny 76+75 (151, b9); 4 Tony Treacy (5), Waterford 76+75 (151); 5 Niall O’Sullivan (4), Callan 74+78 (152).

Nett score - Lenny Mahony (6) (Mullingar) 72+70 (142); 2 John Meagher (6), Kilkenny 72+70 (142); 3 Richie Power (7), Kilkenny 71+71 (42).

Round 1 - gross, Alan O’Rourke (4) 72; nett, Simon Cullen (5) 67.

Round 2 - gross, Adrian Gunning (5), Carton House 73; nett, Michael Comerford (4), Kilkenny 70.

CSS - 71.

Saturday and Monday, R&A nine hole qualifier, 1 Dan Twomey (22 ) 23; 2 Henry Bourke (17) 23; 3 Brendan Cleere (6) 22; 4 Niall Sheehan (14) 21.

Two's Club - 6th Martin Tynan.

He receives €74 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents, May 16, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Billy Burke, Matt Ruth, Jerry O'Dwyer, Roger Ryan 67; 2 Tom Gunning, Donie Butler, Pat O'Shea, Gerry Bowe 65; 3 Eddie Guilfoyle, John Peters, Brian Keane, Michael O'Neill 63; 4 Paddy Smee, Proinnsias O'hAilín, Oliver Duggan, Ger Power 62; 5 Rodger Curran, Richie McEvoy, Tony Joyce, Joe O'Driscoll 61 (b6); 6 Gerry Leahy, John O'Donovan, Joe Ledwidge, Martin Kelly 61; 7 Willie Leahy, Tom Brett, Martin Treacy, Christy Rainey 60.

Sixty-two players took part.

New member Proinnsias O'hAilín wasn welcomed into the Society.

Meanwhile, the entry sheet for the seniors away outing to New Ross GC is posted on the seniors Notice Board. It is limited to the first 60 entries.

The next competition is on Thursday. Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

May diary - Monday, Open Week, senior men’s competition. Entries via Golf Club BRS System only. This is not a Society event; Thursday, May 30, no competition due to Open Week.

June diary - Wednesday, June 5, seniors day brought forward because Kilkenny College Classic is booked for the Thursday; Monday, June 10, away outing to New Ross; Thursday, June 20, club Captain Mark Grant’s prize to the seniors and Golfer of the year round three.

LADIES CLUB: Kilkenny are in Intermediate Cup action today (Wednesday) against Woodenbridge at Killerig golf club (2pm).

Team - Liz Neary, Stella Coughlan, Barbara Teehan, Marion Woods, Jacinta Culleton

Managers - Margaret McCreery and Mary Browne.

PUT BACK: The Masie Lambe Open Day, scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, has been put back. It will now be played on Tuesday, June 25.

Further details of this Open Singles, Stableford competition will follow.

RESULTS: May 14, Australian spoons, 1 Joan Cody (15) and Eleanor Moore (25) 42pts; best gross, Niamh Spratt(13) and Mary Dowling(0) 28pts.

Ladies nine hole Stableford, 1 Breda Kavanagh (30) 14pts (b5).

SENIORS: Thursday, May 16, 1 Ann Gunning, Kathleen Price, Marie Curran 38; 2 Mary Prendergast, Peggy Murray, Ann O’Dwyer 38; 3 Mary Browne, Josie Bolger, Aileen Hehir, Celine O’Sullivan (40-2) 38; 4 Paula Bradbury, Kitty Nolan, Ann B. Murphy 35; 5 Jane Duggan, Hilda Richardson, Margaret Harmer 34.

Thirty-five members played.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE CLUB: The induction evening for new junior members was held last week.

A total of 56 new junior members have joined the club - 35 boys and 21 girls.

The evening was well attended by juniors and parents and all juniors received an introduction pack.

James Walsh, Junior Convenor, chaired the meeting, introducing the club dignitaries.

Club Captain Mark Grant welcomed all and Club Professional, Jimmy Bolger gave a brief talk on coaching.

TEAM NEWS: Kilkenny will be in action in the Fred Daly Cup against Waterford on Saturday (7.30am).

There will be three matches and two in Waterford.

Home - Patrick O’Shea, Jack Walsh, Louis Walsh.

Away - Sean Keenan, Andrew Arnopp.

Reserve - Billy Fitzpatrick

Managers - James Walsh and Rob O’Shea.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 7 to 8.20am members time, 8.28am to 5.48pm ladies and gents Open singles, 5.56 to 7.57pm Ladies Into Golf; Thursday, 7 to 8.20am members time, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.02pm senior gents, 1.40 to 1.48pm visitors, 1.56to 2.28pm members time, 4.04 to 4.20pm inter-club practice; Friday, Kilkenny Open Week, sponsored by Tegral, 7 to 9.40am members time, 11 to 11.08am visitors, 11.16 to 12.55pm Open four person team, 1.08 to 2.20pm members time, 2.30 to 5.48pm Open four person team; Saturday, sponsored by Tegral, 7.30 to 10.03am Open four person team, 10.12 to 11am Society, 11.08 to 11.40am ladies Junior Cup match, Callan v Gowran, 11.56am to 12.52pm Society, 1 to 5.48pm Open four person team; Sunday, sponsored by Richard Duggan menswear, 7.32am to 5.16pm gents Open singles; Monday, 7 to 8.20am members time, 11am to 12.52pm senior gents singles Stableford, 1 to 2.20pm member time, 2.28 to 5.48pm senior gents singles Stableford; Tuesday, 7 to 8.20pm members time, 8.28am to 5.32pm ladies 18 hole singles Stableford, 6.04 to 7pm Ladies Into Golf; Wednesday, May 29, sponsored by Zuni restaurant, 7 to 8.20am members time, 8.28am to 5.56pm gents singles Stableford.

new ross

The seniors had what was the best away outing of the year so far when they journeyed to the beautiful Coolattin golf course in Co Wicklow.

What a kaleidoscope of colour bedecked this scenic venue with various type shrubs such as rhododendron and azaleas in full bloom.

Any artist would be in his element transferring some of the magnificent scenery on view on to canvas.

Set in the Garden of Wicklow this gem of a golf course was in superb condition with lush fairways and lightning fast greens.

After the coffee and scones, it was time for the eight teams to tee-off in what was going to be intriguing battle for the number one spot.

Playing the seniors favourite format, a champagne scramble, scoring was hot and members had a very tight finish to find the winners. Only a single point separated the top two teams home.

Playing consistently good golf, and with good scoring from all four players, the team of Jimmy ‘Ross’ Ryan (17), Willie Wallace (20), Jamesie Wallace (21) and Jamesie Murphy (24) took the title with a cracking final total of 97 points.

Hot on their heels with 96 points came Eddie Keher (12), Willie Whitty (18), John Murphy (20) and Michael Brennan (20).

Third were Michael Kavanagh (17), John Joe Murray (21), Jim Kehoe (25) and Aidan Wallace (27) with 93 points.

Michael Gannon (18), Robert O’Dwyer (22), Frank Boyle (23) and Les Jastrebski (25) finished fourth with 92 points while a three man team of Jimmy O’Neill (17), Liam Glasheen (21) and Martin Burke (25) were fifth with 90 points (84+6).

Nearest the pin prize on the tricky 18th hole was won by Frank Boyle.

Tony Harford came up with a nice array of prizes for the outing, with five team prizes up for grabs.

The visitors extended thanks to the resident golf-pro at Coolattin, Peter Jones, and also to Vicky and staff in the restaurant for the gracious welcome accorded.

After all the disruptions of the past few weeks, members have their usual home outing this Thursday. Jimmy ‘Ross’ Ryan, Andy Ronan and Martin Burke are manning the draw board.

The results of recent events in New Ross - Golf Classic, 1 Ned Fenlon, Jim Byrne, John Somers, Pat Shannon 96pts; 2 Stephen Furlong, Declan Clarke, Tadgh Cahill, Noel Devine 96 pts; 3 Eddie Kent, Tony Coppola, John Hartley, Jack Murphy 95pts; 4 Paddy DElaney, Brian St. Ledger, Steve Roche, Declan Merrigan 95pts; 5 Jimmy Ryan, Paddy Bennett, Jamesie Murphy, Martin Burke. 95pts; 6 Michael Lee, Declan Clarke, Noel Devine, Tom O Connor 95pts; 7 Charlie Bradley, Joe Morrissey, Billy Furlong, Martin Mc Grath 94pts; 8 Eamon Murphy, Ciaran Argue, Tadgh Cahill, Jamie Cahill 94pts.

Ladies - 1 Ger Mackey, Breda McManus, Mary Maher, Kay Kelleher 88pts; 2 Ann Healy, Jacqui Morgan, Ann Curtis, Eleanor Roche 87pts.

Mixed - 1 Martin O’Driscoll, Helen Farron, Peter Whelan, Pat Curley Lismore.

Seniors - 1 Martin Carroll, Tom Purcell, Tom TYler, John Aylward 92pts; 2 Ritchie Aylward, Murt Hogan, Ml Kavanagh, Pat Shannon 89pts.

New Ross seniors - 1 Aiden Wallace, Steve Travis, JP Aylward, Les Jastrzebski 82pts; 2 Kevin Treacy, Tony Hartford, Mick Kavanagh, Tommy Ryan 82pts.

Ladies nearest the pin - Margaret Gallagher, Waterford Castle 47 cms.

Men and over 39s nearest the pin - Harry Doran 6feet.

Non GUI - Nick Donnolly, Tom O’Donnell, Jim O’Donnell, Shane O’Heoghaidh 92pts.

Best visitor - Sean O’Halloran, Mick Nevin, John Hayes, Sean Healy Waterford 87pts.

Raffle results - 1 David Doran (jnr) weekend package for two in the Imperial Hotel, Cork.

