Walter Walsh out is the only change on Kilkenny team to face Galway

Towering attacker and crowd favourite, Walter Walsh, will be missing from the Kilkenny attack when they face Galway in the crucial Leinster senior hurling championship clash in Nowlan Park on Sunday (2pm).

The Tullogher-Rosbercon attacker is injured, and his place in the front line goes to Billy Ryan of Graigue-Ballycallan.

The loss of Walsh is the only change on the Kilkenny team from the one that beat Carlow in the last round. Kilkenny are chasing a third win on the trot, and if they can get it they will go straight through to the Leinster final.

Kilkenny are away to Wexford in their last game on Saturday week while Galway are away to Dublin the same evening (7pm).

Kilkenny (SH v Galway) - Darren Brennan; Paul Murphy, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Conor Fogarty, Padraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan; Alan Murphy, Richie Leahy; Adrian Mullen, Billy Ryan, TJ Reid; Bill Sheehan, Colin Fennelly, Ger Aylward.

Subs - R. Reid, J. Holden, E. Morrisey, J Cleeere, C. Browne, C. Buckley, R. Hogan, J. Donnelly, L. Blanchfield, J. Mahe, M. Keoghan.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.