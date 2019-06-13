Kennedy Cup: Ireland Wall hits brace to send Kilkenny through

Anthony Ireland Wall was the toast of Kilkenny as his two goals helped the Kittens blast their way into the Shield semi-finals at this year's Kennedy Cup.

The Freebooters hitman showed ice-cool nerves, converting two second half penalties as Kilkenny came back to beat Clare.

Their reward will see them advance to face Dundalk tomorrow (Friday) at 10.30am.

Kilkenny suffered a setback, going a goal down in the first half thanks to a Cian Neylon strike, but Ireland Wall was spot on in the second half, scoring two penalties as the Kittens fought back to earn a big win. The Freebooters man has now scored four goals for Kilkenny at the University of Limerick.

In the other quarter-finals Inishowen beat Wicklow 1-0, while Dundalk saw off West Cork on the same scoreline. There was also a 1-0 win for Donegal as they beat South Tipperary.

Kilkenny & DL: Cian O'Donovan (Deen Celtic), Oisin Bateman (Evergreen), Adrian Owuor (Freebooters), Stephen Manogue (Evergreen), Ivan Bolger (Highview Athletic), Antnony Ireland Wall (Freebooters), Tom McPhillips (Evergreen), Diarmaid Greene (East End United), Sean Roberts (River Rangers), Aaron McEvoy (River Rangers), David Holden (Thomastown United), Sean Hunt (Deen Celtic), Bobby Murphy (Lions), Tim Kelly (East End United), Ciaran Flynn (Lions), Conor Burke (Paulstown 06), Harry Cummins (Evergreen), Tom Cleere (Evergreen), James Hughes (East End United).

Manager: David Power. Assistant Manager: Liam McEvoy. Coaches: Cathal Davis, Will Kinsella.