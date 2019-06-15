Leinster bliss as the Blacks & Whites beat Glenmore in all-Kilkenny league final

A fine scoring burst in either half helped the Blacks & Whites fire their way to Leinster League glory.

The Skeough men came into the game as junior underdogs against intermediate opposition but made sure they grabbed the bragging rights when beating Glenmore in the all-Kilkenny clash at Innovate Wexford Park.

They didn’t hang about, taking just four minutes to put their stamp on the game. Jamie Byrne did the damage, picking off Michael Maloney’s lengthy clearance and rattling it to the Glenmore net.

With Niall Kennedy (65, free) keeping the scores flowing they kept Glenmore at arm’s length in the opening quarter, then kicked on to cement their lead. John Lennon turned provider for their second goal on 20 minutes, palming the sliotar over the last Glenmore back for Patrick Nolan to rifle home.

Darragh Hartley did his best to rouse Glenmore into action, scoring three points in succession, but a final Niall Kennedy point saw the Blacks & Whites take a six-point lead in at half-time (2-6 to 0-6).

Glenmore made a good start to the second half, Mark Aylward snapping up a point inside the opening seconds, but Skeough took a huge step towards the silverware when they hit 1-6 without reply, Jamie Byrne bagging his second goal of the game with a fine 38th minute finish.

The Blacks & Whites were unstoppable in that seven-minute spell, points flowing from Niall Kennedy, Patrick Nolan and Edward Murphy. By the 42nd minute they were 3-12 to 0-7 ahead. Glenmore did get a goal late on, James Cody reacting well to snap up a loose ball and force it home, but the game was decided by then.

SCORERS: Blacks & Whites – Jamie Byrne (2-1); Niall Kennedy (0-6, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65); Patrick Nolan (1-1); Martin Kelly, Edward Murphy (0-2 each). Glenmore – Darragh Hartley (0-5, 0-4 frees); James Cody (1-0); Emmet Vereker, Mark Aylward, Robert Fitzgerald, Ethan Phelan (0-1 each).